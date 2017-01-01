01 Ιανουαρίου 2017 05:44

ΔΙΕΘΝΗ

Αδιανόητη αεροπορική τραγωδία στις ΗΠΑ: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα - Δείτε συγκλονιστικά βίντεο

Video 1

Δραματικές εικόνες!

Δύο μικρά αεροσκάφη συγκρούστηκαν στον αέρα πάνω από την πόλη Μακ Κίννει του Τέξας, με συνέπεια να συντριβούν σε πάρκινγκ κατοικημένης περιοχής.

Η τοπική αστυνομία αναφέρει ότι τουλάχιστον τρεις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους ως αποτέλεσμα της συντριβής.

Νωρίτερα, οι Αρχές είχαν ενημερώσει μέσω Twitter ότι βρισκόταν στην Οδό Κάστερ όπου συνέβη ένα «μοιραίο αεροπορικό δυστύχημα», ζητώντας από τους κατοίκους να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Πυροβολισμοί σε Γυμνάσιο του Τέξας (vid)

Πυροβολισμοί σε Γυμνάσιο του Τέξας (vid)

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Βρέφος πέθανε στο Τέξας από τον ιό Ζίκα

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Βρέφος πέθανε στο Τέξας από τον ιό Ζίκα

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Ένοπλοι άνοιξαν πυρ στο Τέξας - Μία νεκρή και τέσσερις τραυματίες (Pics & Vid)

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Ένοπλοι άνοιξαν πυρ στο Τέξας - Μία νεκρή και τέσσερις τραυματίες (Pics & Vid)

Η ΓΝΩΜΗ ΣΟΥ ΜΕΤΡΑΕΙ

BOMBTV

Το πιο εντυπωσιακό Μannequin Challenge έρχεται από το… διάστημα! (video)
01.01.2017 10:31

Το πιο εντυπωσιακό Μannequin Challenge έρχεται από το… διάστημα! (video)

Η νέα μόδα, το Μannequin Challenge, που έχει πλημμυρίσει τα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης και το διαδίκτυο, έφτασε και στο... διάστημα.
01.01.2017 05:44

Αδιανόητη αεροπορική τραγωδία στις ΗΠΑ: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα - Δείτε συγκλονιστικά βίντεο

Δύο μικρά αεροσκάφη συγκρούστηκαν στον αέρα πάνω από την πόλη Μακ Κίννει του Τέξας, με συνέπεια να συντριβούν σε πάρκινγκ…
01.01.2017 04:17

Ένοπλη επίθεση Κωνσταντινούπολη: Δείτε καρέ-καρέ τη στιγμή της επίθεσης (ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ!)

Ειδήσεις | Τρομοκρατική επίθεση στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Βίντεο που καταγράφει την έναρξη της ένοπλης επίθεσης στο νυχτερινό κλαμπ  Reina στην καρδιά…
01.01.2017 03:54

Ένοπλη επίθεση Κωνσταντινούπολη: Συγκλονιστικό βίντεο λίγα λεπτά μετά την επίθεση (ΣΚΛΗΡΕΣ ΕΙΚΟΝΕΣ!)

Ειδήσεις | Τρομοκρατική επίθεση στην Κωνσταντινούπολη: Βίντεο που καταγράφει την κατάσταση που επικρατούσε έξω από το νυχτερινό κλαμπ  Reina λίγα…
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ

BOMBPLUS

Δείτε πού άλλαξε τον χρόνο η Ελένη Μενεγάκη με τον Ματέο και τις κόρες της! (φωτό)
01.01.2017 13:38

Δείτε πού άλλαξε τον χρόνο η Ελένη Μενεγάκη με τον Ματέο και τις κόρες της! (φωτό)

Σε εξωτικό προορισμό υποδέχτηκε το 2017 η Ελένη Μενεγάκη μαζί με τον σύντροφό της Ματέο Παντζόπουλο και τις δύο κόρες…
01.01.2017 13:28

Ο μπόμπιρας αποκοιμιέται πάνω στο χάσκι! Ό,τι πιο γλυκό θα δείτε σήμερα! (video)

Δεν άντεχε να κρατήσει άλλο τα ματάκια του ανοιχτά!
01.01.2017 13:26

Η Ελλάδα επιστρέφει στα προγράμματα της ESA

Έπειτα από απουσία οκτώ ετών, λόγω δημοσιονομικών περιορισμών, η Ελλάδα επανεντάσσεται στα προαιρετικά προγράμματα του Ευρωπαϊκού Οργανισμού Διαστήματος (ESA), επενδύοντας…
01.01.2017 13:20

«2017» λόγοι για να αγαπήσεις τη νέα χρονιά

Κάθε ζώδιο έχει πολλούς και ξεχωριστούς λόγους για να αγαπήσει το 2017!
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ