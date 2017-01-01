Αδιανόητη αεροπορική τραγωδία στις ΗΠΑ: Σύγκρουση αεροπλάνων στον αέρα - Δείτε συγκλονιστικά βίντεο

Η τοπική αστυνομία αναφέρει ότι τουλάχιστον τρεις άνθρωποι έχασαν τη ζωή τους ως αποτέλεσμα της συντριβής.



Νωρίτερα, οι Αρχές είχαν ενημερώσει μέσω Twitter ότι βρισκόταν στην Οδό Κάστερ όπου συνέβη ένα «μοιραίο αεροπορικό δυστύχημα», ζητώντας από τους κατοίκους να αποφεύγουν την περιοχή.

PD is assisting with plane crash in our city. Confirm 2 planes crashed and at least 3 fatalities. Further details will come from FAA/NTSB. — McKinney Police (@McKinneyPolice) January 1, 2017

Witnesses saying #mckinneycrash landed in Home Depot parking lot. Heavily populated. 1 dead confirmed. pic.twitter.com/4vZ65BK0Ow — Hannah VanHuss Davis (@hannahdinhd) January 1, 2017

Plane crash in McKinney, Custer X Virginia pic.twitter.com/397MIg4hig — 12 years of wave (@_ktbm) December 31, 2016

Incredible video of McKinney plane crash that a viewer just sent me. 13 yr old son was playing with friends and saw it all happen. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/0RPzcxns4O — Dan Haggerty (@HaggertyCBS11) January 1, 2017