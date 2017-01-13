13 Ιανουαρίου 2017 09:32

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Έκρηξη και μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε κεντρικό σταθμό λεωφορείων στο Ντιτρόιτ (Pics)

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Έκρηξη και μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε κεντρικό σταθμό λεωφορείων στο Ντιτρόιτ (Pics)

Μεγάλη πυρκαγιά που προκλήθηκε από έκρηξη, σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες, ξέσπασε σε κεντρικό σταθμό λεωφορείων του Ντιτρόιτ στο Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ.

 

Το κτήριο λέγεται ότι έχει υποστεί σημαντικές ζημιές.

Πληροφορίες του MotorCity911.com αναφέρουν ότι μέρος της στέγης του σταθμού έχει καταρρεύσει.

Περισσότερα σε λίγο…

