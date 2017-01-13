Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Έκρηξη και μεγάλη πυρκαγιά σε κεντρικό σταθμό λεωφορείων στο Ντιτρόιτ (Pics)

Το κτήριο λέγεται ότι έχει υποστεί σημαντικές ζημιές.
Πληροφορίες του MotorCity911.com αναφέρουν ότι μέρος της στέγης του σταθμού έχει καταρρεύσει.
#DDOT bus terminal fire. Tipsters report hearing an explosion. #Detroit #breakingnews # pic.twitter.com/aPfVs1Tc4D— Cynde Johnson (@cyndejohnson) January 13, 2017
DFD battling a #fire at the #DDOT bus terminal St. Jean & Shoemaker. Avoid the area. #Detroit #Breakingnews pic.twitter.com/SkyV9tbxWc— Cynde Johnson (@cyndejohnson) January 13, 2017
#BREAKING: Large fire at bus terminal on Detroit's East Side, no word on injuries/cause. Fire crews on scene #earlyrisers— Kelly McDermott (@Kelly7wxyz) January 13, 2017
Watch on #Periscope: 2nd alarm 2nd alm bus terminal fire Detroit https://t.co/nKLfZa4naM— garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) January 13, 2017
Breaking: Explosion erupts at DDOT bus terminal in Detroit at Shoemaker and St. Jean on the east side. Building is collapsing. 2nd alarm.— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) January 13, 2017
Watch on #Periscope: 2nd alarm bus terminal fire in Detroit #DDOT https://t.co/W1OdihZIJp— Motor City Muckraker (@MCmuckraker) January 13, 2017
Περισσότερα σε λίγο…
Η ΓΝΩΜΗ ΣΟΥ ΜΕΤΡΑΕΙ