Ανανεώθηκε: 15 Μαρτίου 2017 10:43

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

14 Μαρτίου 2017 15:26

Κυβερνοεπίθεση του Ερντογάν στο Twitter κατά της Ολλανδίας και της Γερμανίας (Pics)

Κυβερνοεπίθεση του Ερντογάν στο Twitter κατά της Ολλανδίας και της Γερμανίας (Pics)
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ
Φωτογραφίες:

Ειδήσεις - Τουρκία: Πολλοί λογαριασμοί του Twitter -περιλαμβανομένων αυτού της Διεθνούς Αμνηστίας, της Unicef USA και του BBC- έχουν δεχθεί κυβερνοπειρατεία από μια ομάδα χάκερς που ισχυρίζονται ότι είναι υποστηρικτές της τουρκικής κυβέρνησης.

 

ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Η Γερμανία καταγγέλλει: Ο Ερντογάν το «παίζει» θύμα για να κερδίσει το δημοψήφισμα

Η Γερμανία καταγγέλλει: Ο Ερντογάν το «παίζει» θύμα για να κερδίσει το δημοψήφισμα

Γερμανία: Παράλογος ο Ερντογάν και οι κατηγορίες του

Γερμανία: Παράλογος ο Ερντογάν και οι κατηγορίες του

Δεν τους θέλουν! Δημοσκόπηση-κόλαφος για την ένταξη της Τουρκίας στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση

Δεν τους θέλουν! Δημοσκόπηση-κόλαφος για την ένταξη της Τουρκίας στην Ευρωπαϊκή Ένωση

Η ΓΝΩΜΗ ΣΟΥ ΜΕΤΡΑΕΙ

BOMBTV

Survivor: Χαμός με τη Σόφη Πασχάλη – Δεν φαντάζεστε τι απάντησε για τον Πύργο του Άιφελ
15.03.2017 09:27

Survivor: Χαμός με τη Σόφη Πασχάλη – Δεν φαντάζεστε τι απάντησε για τον Πύργο του Άιφελ

Survivor: Έκανε τους πάντες να παραμιλούν στο Survivor! Ο λόγος για τη Σόφη Πασχάλη, η οποία κατάφερε με μία απάντησή…
14.03.2017 22:39

Βίντεο - σοκ: Κροκόδειλος αρπάζει από το κεφάλι άνδρα σε τσίρκο!

Από του Χάρου - και συγκεκριμένα από του κροκόδειλου – τα δόντια γλίτωσε ένας άνδρας κατά τη διάρκεια ενός «νούμερου»…
14.03.2017 20:25

Ούτε σε πορνό! Πλήρωσε τον τεχνικό με άγριο σεξ ενώ η φίλη του έβλεπε και δεν φαντάζεστε γιατί (vid)

Μπορεί να ένιωσε για λίγο πρωταγωνιστής ταινίας πορνό ή τουλάχιστον ο πιο τυχερός τεχνικός υπολογιστών στον κόσμο, ωστόσο ούτε που…
14.03.2017 14:33

Survivor: H προκλητική χειρονομία του μισθοφόρου στον Αγγελόπουλο που δεν πήρε χαμπάρι κανείς! (vid)

Survivor: Έναν αγώνα που εξελίχθηκε σε ντέρμπι έδωσαν οι «Διάσημοι» και οι «Μαχητές» στο χθεσινό (13/03/2017) επεισόδιο του Survivor. 
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ

BOMBPLUS

Προσπαθούν να κρυφτούν; Οι δύο stars είναι τελικά μαζί και ας μην το παραδέχονται
15.03.2017 11:03

Προσπαθούν να κρυφτούν; Οι δύο stars είναι τελικά μαζί και ας μην το παραδέχονται

Επιβεβαίωση alert!
15.03.2017 11:00

Κρητικός ανακάλυψε φοβερό κόλπο με τα φλας του αυτοκινήτου! Δείτε και θα καταλάβετε (video)

Μπορεί να έχουν περάσει κάμποσες ημέρες από τότε που ο μικρός θεούλης από την Κρήτη έκανε το Πανελλήνιο να γελάει…
15.03.2017 10:55

Survivor: Έρωτας ανάμεσα σε παίκτρια των μαχητών με διάσημο; Ο αποκαλυπτικός διάλογός τους

Στο χθεσινό επεισόδιο του Survivor είδαμε ο Σάκης Τανιμανίδης να παίζει με τους μετέχοντες του ριάλιτι το παιχνίδι των ερωτήσεων!
15.03.2017 10:44

Δεν φαντάζεστε πόσα κιλά έχασε στο Survivor η Ελισάβετ Δοβλιατίδου

Το Survivor είναι για δυνατούς παίχτες, αφού οι συνθήκες και τα αγωνίσματα δεν είναι εύκολα.
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ