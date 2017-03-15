Κυβερνοεπίθεση του Ερντογάν στο Twitter κατά της Ολλανδίας και της Γερμανίας (Pics)

卐 #Nazialmanya?#Nazihollanda— UNICEF USA (@unicefusa) March 15, 2017
卐 #Nazialmanya?#Nazihollanda— AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) March 15, 2017
卐 #Nazialmanya?#Nazihollanda— MarceloClaure (@marceloclaure) March 15, 2017
So twitter counter is the service that got hacked which is why everyone is tweeting swastikas pic.twitter.com/ty68jLPUBB— fake news lover (@dannolan) March 15, 2017
Dozens of accounts have been hacked by #Turkish hackers linked to #Erdogan, including @Forbes @WMO @blockchain.— Konstantin Krammer (@KonstantinKlug) March 15, 2017
"#NaziGermany?#NaziHolland" pic.twitter.com/FOaTV19uI6
We can confirm that our service has been hacked; allowing posts on behalf of our users! We have launched an investigation into this matter.— TheCounter (@thecounter) November 19, 2016
Hi everyone - we temporarily lost control of this account, but normal service has resumed. Thanks.— BBC North America (@BBCNorthAmerica) March 15, 2017
#Nazideutschland: Weltweite Hacker-Attacken von Erdogan-Unterstützern https://t.co/0MoV1mlzbA pic.twitter.com/XvqBMHMFlS— WELT (@welt) March 15, 2017
