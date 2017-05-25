25 Μαίου 2017 12:55

Συναγερμός Αγγλία: Στρατός και αστυνομία περικύκλωσαν κολλέγιο στο Μάντσεστερ - Μαρτυρίες για έκρηξη

Συναγερμός Αγγλία: Στρατός και αστυνομία περικύκλωσαν κολλέγιο στο Μάντσεστερ - Μαρτυρίες για έκρηξη
Φωτογραφίες:

Ειδήσεις - Τρομοκρατική Eπίθεση Μάντσεστερ: Η αστυνομία του Μάντσεστερ ανακοίνωσε ότι ο στρατός βρίσκεται καθ΄οδόν προς κολέγιο στο Τράφορντ προκειμένου να ενισχύσει τις ισχυρές δυνάμεις της αστυνομίας που ήδη το έχουν περικυκλώσει, έπειτα από πληροφορίες για ύπαρξη βόμβας και μαρτυρίες κατοίκων για έκρηξη.

Η αστυνομία έλαβε κλήση από το κολέγιο στο Τράφορντ, όπου έχουν αποκλεισθεί δρόμοι και αξιολογείται η κατάσταση ενώ ανακοινώθηε ότι μονάδα πυροτεχνουργών έφθασε στο κολέγιο του Τράφορντ.

hulme 1 e1495706919893

nintchdbpict000326696280

 DAqbkamWAAAprCE

Πηγή: The Sun, ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters

