G20: Αποκαλυπτικές λεπτομέρειες για τη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα ο Τραμπ

Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...and safe. Questions were asked about why the CIA & FBI had to ask the DNC 13 times for their SERVER, and were rejected, still don't.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

...have it. Fake News said 17 intel agencies when actually 4 (had to apologize). Why did Obama do NOTHING when he had info before election? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2017

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters