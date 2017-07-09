09 Ιουλίου 2017 17:27

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

G20: Αποκαλυπτικές λεπτομέρειες για τη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα ο Τραμπ

Ο Αμερικανός πρόεδρος Ντόναλντ Τραμπ έγραψε στο Twitter ότι ο ίδιος και ο πρόεδρος της Ρωσίας, Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν συζήτησαν την οργάνωση μιας ομάδας ασφάλειας του κυβερνοχώρου, προκειμένου να αποτραπούν περιπτώσεις ηλεκτρονικών υποκλοπών κατά την διεξαγωγή εκλογών.

 

Πηγή: ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters

