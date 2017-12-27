27 Δεκεμβρίου 2017 18:47

Πανικός στο Λονδίνο: Εκκενώθηκε ο κινηματογράφος στο Μουσείο Επιστημών

Δεκάδες άνθρωποι οι οποίοι παρακολουθούσαν τη νέα ταινία Star Wars στην κινηματογραφική αίθουσα IMAX εντός του Μουσείου Επιστημών στο Λονδίνο, αναγκάστηκαν να εκκενώσουν την αίθουσα λόγω ενός «ύποπτου» περιστατικού, περίπου δέκα λεπτά μετά την έναρξη της ταινίας, σύμφωνα με τη βρετανική εφημερίδα The Sun.

0032D0E800000258 5215683 image m 130 1514393953489

Σύμφωνα με νεότερες πληροφορίες ο συναγερμός για πυρκαγιά ενεργοποιήθηκε μάλλον κατά λάθος και έπειτα από έλεγχο των εγκαταστάσεων ανακοινώθηκε λήξη του συναγερμού.

DSEbGGgXkAEsRqW

 

