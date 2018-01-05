Ισχυρός σεισμός στην Ιαπωνία

Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, ο σεισμός σημειώθηκε 11 χιλιόμετρα δυτικά της Ιτσιχάρα και 22 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά του Καβασάκι, ενώ φέρεται να είχε εστιακό βάθος 69 χιλιομέτρων.

Huge earthquake just hit us the entire building was shaking for a solid minute — Owen Reynoldson (@owenreynoldson) January 5, 2018

Yeah. Pretty scary, cabinets swung open, building was swaying, I was in my underwear under the living room table. 2nd earthquake today and the biggest I’ve ever been in — xIAMTOKYOx (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) January 5, 2018

Prelimary info suggests M4.8 #earthquake with an epicentre just east of Disneyland, Shindo 3 and 4 felt widely in the capital #Tokyo #Japan pic.twitter.com/cRu69Qw5A9 — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) January 5, 2018

Dramatic phone alarm for an #earthquake this morning I couldn’t even feel - no alarm for the scary one just now that knocked my mirror over. #tokyo — Dan Toms (@DTCity) January 5, 2018

On the 21st floor of Tokyo Dome Hotel and I just woke up to my room shaking and bouncing?!?!? #earthquake ????? — Tanga Loa (@TangaloaNJPW) January 5, 2018