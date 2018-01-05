05 Ιανουαρίου 2018 18:33

Ισχυρός σεισμός στην Ιαπωνία

Ισχυρή σεισμική δόνηση 4.9 ρίχτερ καταγράφηκε στην Ιαπωνία στις 00:54 (τοπική ώρα) σήμερα 5 Ιανουαρίου, σύμφωνα με το Ευρωπαικό Σεισμολογικό Κέντρο.

Σύμφωνα με τα πρώτα στοιχεία, ο σεισμός σημειώθηκε 11 χιλιόμετρα δυτικά της Ιτσιχάρα και 22 χιλιόμετρα ανατολικά του Καβασάκι, ενώ φέρεται να είχε εστιακό βάθος 69 χιλιομέτρων.

