Ζαρίφ: «Γκάφα» της εξωτερικής πολιτικής του Τραμπ η συνεδρίαση του ΣΑ για το Ιράν

«Το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών απέρριψε την κραυγαλέα απόπειρα των ΗΠΑ να σφετεριστούν την εξουσία του…Ακόμη μια γκάφα (στην εξωτερική πολιτική) για την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ», τόνισε ο Ιρανός ΥΠΕΞ.

The UNSC rebuffed the US' naked attempt to hijack its mandate. Majority emphasized the need to fully implement the JCPOA and to refrain from interfering in internal affairs of others. Another FP blunder for the Trump administration. Iran's statement: https://t.co/QsbihBW69V