06 Ιανουαρίου 2018 05:00

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ζαρίφ: «Γκάφα» της εξωτερικής πολιτικής του Τραμπ η συνεδρίαση του ΣΑ για το Ιράν

Η συνεδρίαση του Συμβουλίου Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών με θέμα τις αντικυβερνητικές διαδηλώσεις στο Ιράν ήταν ακόμη μια «γκάφα» της εξωτερικής πολιτικής της κυβέρνησης του Αμερικανού προέδρου Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, δήλωσε με ανάρτησή του στο Twitter ο υπουργός Εξωτερικών του Ιράν Μοχαμάντ Τζαβάντ Ζαρίφ.

«Το Συμβούλιο Ασφαλείας των Ηνωμένων Εθνών απέρριψε την κραυγαλέα απόπειρα των ΗΠΑ να σφετεριστούν την εξουσία του…Ακόμη μια γκάφα (στην εξωτερική πολιτική) για την κυβέρνηση Τραμπ», τόνισε ο Ιρανός ΥΠΕΞ.

