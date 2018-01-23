Όσκαρ 2018: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία

Η τελετή της ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ, με τα οποία θα κορυφωθεί η σεζόν των βραβείων στο Χόλιγουντ, έγινε σήμερα (23/1) με παρουσιαστές τους ηθοποιούς Τίφανι Χάντις και Άντι Σέρκις.

Η ταινία «Το σχήμα του νερού» του Μεξικανού σκηνοθέτη Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο συγκέντρωσε συνολικά 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούν η «Δουνκέρκη» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (οκτώ υποψηφιότητες) και το «Τρεις Πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μιζούρι» του Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα.

Σκηνή από την ταινία το «Το σχήμα του νερού»

Για το Όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας στην 90ή τελετή απονομής θα κονταροχτυπηθούν ο Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο για «Το σχήμα του νερού», ο Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν για τη «Δουνκέρκη», ο Τζόρνταν Πίλι για το «Get out!», η Γκρέτα Γκέργουικ για το «Lady Bird», ο Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον για το «Phantom Thread».

Μία εκ των Σάλι Χόκινς για το «Σχήμα του νερού», Φράνσες ΜακΝτόρμαντ για το «Τρεις πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μιζούρι», Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι για το «Εγώ, η Τόνια», Σίρσα Ρόναν για τo «Lady Bird» και Μέριλ Στριπ για το «The Post: Απαγορευμένα Μυστικά» θα φύγει στις 4 Μαρτίου με το χρυσό αγαλματάκι του πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου!

Δείτε το βίντεο με την ανακοίνωση:

Ολόκληρη η λίστα:

Α' ανδρικός ρόλος:

Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out

Gary OIdman - Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq

Kαλύτερη ταινία

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie - I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird

Meryl Streep - The Post

Σκηνοθεσία

Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk

Jordan Peele - Get Out

Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread

Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water

Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Mary J Blige - Mudbound

Alison Janney - I, Tonya

Lesley Manville - Phanton Thread

Laurie Metcalf - Ladybird

Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Μικρού μήκους ταινία Κινουμένων σχεδίων

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory

The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber

Logan - Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Big Sick - Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out - Jordan Peele

Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh

Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας

Bladerunner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

Shape of Water

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους

Edith + Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmet

The Silent Child

Watu Wota / All of Us

Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

Μοντάζ

Baby Driver

I,Tonya

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ηχητικό Μοντάζ

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Μίξη Ήχου

Baby Driver

Blade Runner

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Τραγούδι

Mighty River - Mudbound

Mystery Of Love - Call Me by Your Name

Remember Me - Coco

Stand Up For Something - Marshall

This Is Me - The Greatest Showman

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

Darkest Hour

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Κοστούμια

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Ειδικά Εφέ

Blade Runner 2049

Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes