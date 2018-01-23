Όσκαρ 2018: Αυτές είναι οι υποψηφιότητες για τα φετινά βραβεία

Η τελετή της ανακοίνωσης των υποψηφιοτήτων για τα φετινά βραβεία Όσκαρ, με τα οποία θα κορυφωθεί η σεζόν των βραβείων στο Χόλιγουντ, έγινε σήμερα (23/1) με παρουσιαστές τους ηθοποιούς Τίφανι Χάντις και Άντι Σέρκις.
Η ταινία «Το σχήμα του νερού» του Μεξικανού σκηνοθέτη Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο συγκέντρωσε συνολικά 13 υποψηφιότητες και ακολουθούν η «Δουνκέρκη» του Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (οκτώ υποψηφιότητες) και το «Τρεις Πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μιζούρι» του Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα.
Σκηνή από την ταινία το «Το σχήμα του νερού»
Για το Όσκαρ καλύτερης σκηνοθεσίας στην 90ή τελετή απονομής θα κονταροχτυπηθούν ο Γκιγιέρμο ντελ Τόρο για «Το σχήμα του νερού», ο Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν για τη «Δουνκέρκη», ο Τζόρνταν Πίλι για το «Get out!», η Γκρέτα Γκέργουικ για το «Lady Bird», ο Πολ Τόμας Άντερσον για το «Phantom Thread».
Μία εκ των Σάλι Χόκινς για το «Σχήμα του νερού», Φράνσες ΜακΝτόρμαντ για το «Τρεις πινακίδες έξω από το Έμπινγκ στο Μιζούρι», Μάργκοτ Ρόμπι για το «Εγώ, η Τόνια», Σίρσα Ρόναν για τo «Lady Bird» και Μέριλ Στριπ για το «The Post: Απαγορευμένα Μυστικά» θα φύγει στις 4 Μαρτίου με το χρυσό αγαλματάκι του πρώτου γυναικείου ρόλου!
Ολόκληρη η λίστα:
Α' ανδρικός ρόλος:
Timothee Chalamet - Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis - Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya - Get Out
Gary OIdman - Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington - Roman J. Israel, Esq
Kαλύτερη ταινία
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Α’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Sally Hawkins - The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand - Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie - I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan - Lady Bird
Meryl Streep - The Post
Σκηνοθεσία
Christopher Nolan - Dunkirk
Jordan Peele - Get Out
Greta Gerwig - Lady Bird
Paul Thomas Anderson - Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro - The Shape of Water
Β’ Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Willem Dafoe - The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins - The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer - All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell - Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Β’ Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Mary J Blige - Mudbound
Alison Janney - I, Tonya
Lesley Manville - Phanton Thread
Laurie Metcalf - Ladybird
Octavia Spencer - The Shape Of Water
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Μικρού μήκους ταινία Κινουμένων σχεδίων
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
Call Me By Your Name - James Ivory
The Disaster Artist - Scott Neustadter and Michael H Weber
Logan - Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green
Molly's Game - Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Big Sick - Emily V Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out - Jordan Peele
Lady Bird - Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water - Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor (story by Guillermo del Toro)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Martin McDonagh
Διεύθυνση Φωτογραφίας
Bladerunner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Mudbound
Shape of Water
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Ντοκιμαντέρ Μικρού Μήκους
Edith + Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O'Clock
My Nephew Emmet
The Silent Child
Watu Wota / All of Us
Καλύτερη Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
Μοντάζ
Baby Driver
I,Tonya
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Ηχητικό Μοντάζ
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Μίξη Ήχου
Baby Driver
Blade Runner
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Τραγούδι
Mighty River - Mudbound
Mystery Of Love - Call Me by Your Name
Remember Me - Coco
Stand Up For Something - Marshall
This Is Me - The Greatest Showman
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
Darkest Hour
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Κοστούμια
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Ειδικά Εφέ
Blade Runner 2049
Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes