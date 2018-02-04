Αγνοείται ο αδερφός της «Σαμάνθα» του Sex and the City - Η έκκληση της ηθοποιού

Σε ένα μήνυμα που ανήρτησε στον λογαριασμό της στο Instagram, η ηθοποιός αναφέρει ότι ο αδελφός της Κρίστοφερ Κατράλ, ηλικίας 55 ετών, που διαμένει στο Λακόμπ, στην επαρχία Αλμπέρτα στον δυτικό Καναδά αγνοείται από την προηγούμενη Τρίτη.
MISSING! This is my brother Christopher Cattrall or Chris as we call him. He has been missing since Tuesday, January the 30th from his home in Lacombe, Alberta Canada. His keys, cell phone,& wallet left on the table and his front door unlocked. This is not like Chris. He he would never leave his unlocked home without those items nor his 7 beloved dogs. Chris is 55 years old, 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, blue eyes, short brown hair, goatee, average build & usually wearing a waist length hooded winter coat with black gloves, blue jeans and calf high black winter boots. If you’ve seen Chris contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403 885 3300 He’s a one of a kind brother. Help us bring him home safe. Please spread the world. Many thanks for reading this. Kim #centralalberta #blackfalds #reddeeralberta
Διευκρινίζει ότι τα κλειδιά του, το κινητό του τηλέφωνο και το πορτοφόλι του βρέθηκαν πάνω σε ένα τραπέζι εντός της οικίας του, ενώ η πόρτα της εισόδου ήταν ανοιχτή.
Επισημαίνοντας ότι ο αδελφός της δεν έχει ποτέ ξανά φύγει χωρίς τα προσωπικά του αντικείμενα, εγκαταλείποντας μόνα τους τα επτά σκυλιά του, η Κιμ Κατράλ απευθύνει έκκληση στους θαυμαστές της να βοηθήσουν για τον εντοπισμό του.
Με πληροφορίες από ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ