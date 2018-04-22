Verne Troyer: Πέθανε ο διάσημος ηθοποιός που ενσάρκωσε το ρόλο του Mini Me (Pics+Vids)

Αν και δεν γνωστοποιήθηκε η αιτία θανάτου του, μια ανάρτηση στους επίσημους λογαριασμούς του Verne Troyer στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης κάνει λόγο για την «κατάθλιψη» στην οποία είχε περιπέσει τελευταία ο γνωστός ηθοποιός.
«Μέσα στα χρόνια αγωνίστηκε και κέρδισε, αγωνίστηκε και κέρδισε, αγωνίστηκε και πολέμησε λίγο ακόμη, αλλά δυστυχώς αυτή τη φορά δεν τα κατάφερε».
«Η κατάθλιψη και η αυτοκτονία είναι πολύ σοβαρά ζητήματα, ποτέ δεν ξέρεις τι είδους μάχη δίνει κάποιος μέσα του. Να είστε καλοί ο ένας στον άλλο και πάντα να ξέρετε ότι ποτέ δεν είναι αργά για να ζητήσετε από κάποιον βοήθεια», αναφέρεται στη σχετική ανακοίνωση.
Στις αρχές Απριλίου ο Troyer είχε εισαχθεί σε νοσοκομείο για άγνωστη αιτία, ενώ περίπου πριν από ένα έτος, έπειτα από ακόμα μία εισαγωγή του για θεραπεία σε νοσοκομείο, ο διάσημος ηθοποιός είχε μιλήσει για τα προβλήματα που είχε με τον αλκοολισμό.
Ένας από τους πιο κοντούς άνδρες του κόσμου με ύψος μόλις 81 εκατοστά, λόγω νανδροπλαστικού νανισμού, ο Troyer έκανε το ντεμπούτο του στον κινηματογράφο ως «σταντ μαν» στην ταινία "Baby's Day Out" το 1994.
Εκτός από τον διάσημο ρόλο του ως "Mini-Me" στην ταινία Austin Powers ο Verne Troyer ήταν επίσης γνωστός για το ρόλο του ως Griphook στην ταινία "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone".
Είχε γεννηθεί το 1969 στο Στέρτζις του Μίσιγκαν των ΗΠΑ και τα τελευταία χρόνια ζούσε στο Λος Άντζελες.
It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today. Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible. Verne hoped he made a positive change with the platform he had and worked towards spreading that message everyday. He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination, and attitude. On film & television sets, commercial shoots, at comic-con’s & personal appearances, to his own YouTube videos, he was there to show everyone what he was capable of doing. Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know. Verne was also a fighter when it came to his own battles. Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much. During this recent time of adversity he was baptized while surrounded by his family. The family appreciates that they have this time to grieve privately. Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Verne’s name to either of his two favorite charities; The Starkey Hearing Foundation and Best Buddies. Photo by @paulmobleystudio
Πηγή: AFP, Yahoo, The Sun