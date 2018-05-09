09 Μαίου 2018 18:50

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στο Βέλγιο: Πληροφορίες για έκρηξη σε σταθμό του μετρό στις Βρυξέλλες (Pics+Vids)

Πανικός επικράτησε στον πιο πολυσύχναστο σταθμό του μετρό του Βελγίου στις Βρυξέλες όπου σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες αυτόπτων μαρτύρων ακούστηκαν δυνατοί ήχοι που έμοιαζαν σαν έκρηξη και στη συνέχεια κραυγές πανικού καθώς εκατοντάδες κόσμου εγκατέλειπαν το σημείο τρέχοντας .

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ο σταθμός Gare du midi έχει εκκενωθεί και στο σημείο βρίσκονται ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις συνεπικουρούμενες από αστυνομικά ελικόπτερα.

