Συναγερμός στο Βέλγιο: Πληροφορίες για έκρηξη σε σταθμό του μετρό στις Βρυξέλλες (Pics+Vids)

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης ο σταθμός Gare du midi έχει εκκενωθεί και στο σημείο βρίσκονται ισχυρές αστυνομικές δυνάμεις συνεπικουρούμενες από αστυνομικά ελικόπτερα.
???? #Belgique : Coups de feu gare du midi à #bruxelles, gare évacuée et bouclée, hélico qui survole la zone, un homme est en fuite. pic.twitter.com/gbKHjAhpJo— -₽ - ? - ? - (@PorteTonAme) May 9, 2018
Helicopters circling over our heads while more emergency services arrive on scene.— Coen Jacobs (@CoenJacobs) May 9, 2018
Brussels south station / gare du midi is in full lockdown now as more police and emergency services are still arriving. pic.twitter.com/7owSCVFejt— Coen Jacobs (@CoenJacobs) May 9, 2018
We are now allowed to enter the Brussels south station / gare du midi again, on the other side of the station from where I was initially. Situation seems to be calming down. Better safe than sorry, I guess.— Coen Jacobs (@CoenJacobs) May 9, 2018
That was a hairy few minutes at Gare du Midi - scores of people running flat out in different directions, shouting out in fear. At least one police officer with his gun drawn. But looks to have been false alarm, all over now.— Andrew Gray (@andrew_r_gray) May 9, 2018
Luide knal (schot?) in Brussel-Zuid. Paniek uitgebroken. Veilig en wel naar buiten gerend. Sommige sporen zijn afgezet. pic.twitter.com/TgJjgoWCwr— Joyce (@joycetimmerman_) May 9, 2018
#direct Gare du midi brièvement évacuée : il s'agissait de pétards https://t.co/eQPP2EwZl9 #Bruxelles #SNCB pic.twitter.com/zWbdLq75Q1— Le Soir (@lesoir) May 9, 2018
La gare refonctionne normalement #garedumidi #bruxelles pic.twitter.com/olyYAr783h— Jeremy Audouard (@Jeremyaudouard) May 9, 2018