Συγκλονιστικές εικόνες: Δείτε σε πρώτο πλάνο την έκρηξη του ηφαιστείου Κιλαουέα στη Χαβάη (Vid)

#BREAKING #KilaueaVolcano: USGS HVO confirms an Explosive Eruption at Kīlauea's Summit. NWS has issued an Ashfall Advisory for Kaʻu communities. @CivilDefenseHI warns residents to shelter in place if you are in the path of the ash plume https://t.co/nzGTbr4FQr @HawaiiNewsNow pic.twitter.com/U7ZaiYD1D8