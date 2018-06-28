Ένοπλη επίθεση σε γραφεία εφημερίδας στο Μέριλαντ: Δείτε LIVE εικόνα

Πολλές αναφορές σε τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης κάνουν λόγο για τουλάχιστον τέσσερις νεκρούς.

Από την πλευρά της η αστυνομία της Βαλτιμόρης ανακοίνωσε ότι δυνάμεις της έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο σημείο.

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Σύμφωνα με το Fox News ο δράστης έχει συλληφθεί.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Δείτε live εικόνα από το σημείο:

Active Shooter: 888 Bestgate Road #Annapolis. Media staging area is 839 Bestgate Road. — Lt. Ryan Frashure (@AACOPD_PIO) June 28, 2018

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

Massive police response to report of shooter in building near Annapolis mall pic.twitter.com/feZJpVJfkG — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 28, 2018

Still working for more information in Annapolis bum now on scene pic.twitter.com/9mCFlG25XS — Brad Bell (@ABC7Brad) June 28, 2018

BPD at @baltimoresun for precautionary sweep in light of Capital-Gazette incident pic.twitter.com/ZduDQAcoDS — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 28, 2018

Περισσότερα σε λίγο…