Ένοπλη επίθεση σε γραφεία εφημερίδας στο Μέριλαντ: Δείτε LIVE εικόνα

Video 1

Ζωτανή μετάδοση από την περιοχή της ένοπλης επίθεσης

Πολλοί άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν από πυροβολισμούς σε αίθουσα σύνταξης της εφημερίδας Capital Gazzete στην Αννάπολις στην Πολιτεία του Μέριλαντ των ΗΠΑ, όπως ενημέρωσε μέσω Twitter δημοσιογράφος της εφημερίδας καλώντας σε βοήθεια.

 

Πολλές αναφορές σε τοπικά μέσα ενημέρωσης κάνουν λόγο για τουλάχιστον τέσσερις νεκρούς.

Από την πλευρά της η αστυνομία της Βαλτιμόρης ανακοίνωσε ότι δυνάμεις της έχουν αναπτυχθεί στο σημείο.

Σύμφωνα με το Fox News ο δράστης έχει συλληφθεί.

Δείτε live εικόνα από το σημείο:

Περισσότερα σε λίγο…

