BAFTA 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βρετανικών «Όσκαρ»

Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου, στο Royal Albert Hall του Λονδίνου.

Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων BAFTA, γνωστά και ως τα βρετανικά Όσκαρ.



Την κούρσα οδηγεί η ταινία του Netflix «Ουδέν Νεότερο από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο», με 14 συνολικά υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων για Καλύτερη Ταινία και Σκηνοθεσία.

Πολύ τα έχουν πάει επίσης οι ταινίες «Τα Πνεύματα του Ινίσεριν» και «Τα Πάντα Όλα» με 10 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ αμέσως πιο πίσω βρίσκεται το «Elvis» με 9 υποψηφιότητες.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το «The Fabelmans» του Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ, που σάρωσε στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και θεωρείται φαβορί για τα Όσκαρ, κέρδισε μια μόλις υποψηφιότητα, αυτή του Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου.



Δείτε τη λίστα με όλες τις υποψηφιότητες

Καλύτερη Ταινία

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

TAR

Σκηνοθεσία

Έντουαρντ Μπέργκερ, All Quiet On The Western Front

Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα, The Banshees of Inisherin

Παρκ Τσαν-γουκ, Decision to Leave

Ντάνιελ Κουάν, Ντάνιελ Σαίνερτ, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Τοντ Φιλντ, TAR

Τζίνα Πρινς-Μπάιδενγουντ, The Woman King

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Όστιν Μπάτλερ, Elvis

Κόλιν Φάλερ, The Banshees of Inisherin

Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ, The Whale

Ντάριλ ΜακΚόρμακ, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Πολ Μεσκάλ, Aftersun

Μπιλ Νάι, Living

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, TAR»

Βαϊόλα Ντέιβις, The Woman King

Ντάνιελ Ντεντγουάιλερ, Till

Άνα ντε Άρμας, Blonde

Έμα Τόμσον, Gool Luck to You, Leo Grande

Μισέλ Γέο, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μπρένταν Γκλίσον, The Banshees of Inisherin

Μπάρι Κέογκαν, The Banshees of Inisherin

Κε Χουί Κουάν, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Έντι Ρέντμεϊν, The Good Nurse

Άλμπρεχτ Σίουκ, All Quiet On The Western Front

Μάικλ Γουόρντ, Empire of Light

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Άντζελα Μπάσετ, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Χονγκ Τσάου, The Whale»

Κέρι Κόντον, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ντόλι ντε Λεόν, Triangle of Sadness

Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, She Said

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

TAR

Triangle of Sadness

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

All Quiet On The Western Front

Living

The Quiet Girl

She Said

The Whale

Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inishering

Brian & Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Ντοκιμαντέρ

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό

Σάρλοτ Γουέλς, Aftersun

Τζόρτζια Οκλεϊ, Ελεν Σιφρ, «Blue Jean

Μαρί Λιντέν, Electric Malady

Κέιτι Μπραντ, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Μάγια Κένγουορθι, Rebellion

Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Φωτογραφία

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Μοντάζ

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Banshees of Inishering

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Μουσική

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Σκηνικά

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Κοστούμια

All Quiet On The Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Elvis

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Ήχος

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TAR

Top Gun: Maverick

Εφέ

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Κάστινγκ

Aftersun

All Quiet On The Western Front

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Triangle of Sadness

Βρετανικό Μικρού Μήκους Animation

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain Is Waiting

Βρετανική Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

Ανερχόμενο Αστέρι

Άιμι Λου Γουντ

Ντάριλ ΜακΚόρμακ

Έμα Μακί

Ναόμι Και

Σίλα Ατίμ





