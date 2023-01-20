BAFTA 2023: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες των βρετανικών «Όσκαρ»
Η τελετή απονομής των βραβείων BAFTA θα πραγματοποιηθεί στις 19 Φεβρουαρίου, στο Royal Albert Hall του Λονδίνου.
Η Βρετανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε τις υποψηφιότητες των βραβείων BAFTA, γνωστά και ως τα βρετανικά Όσκαρ.
Την κούρσα οδηγεί η ταινία του Netflix «Ουδέν Νεότερο από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο», με 14 συνολικά υποψηφιότητες, μεταξύ των οποίων για Καλύτερη Ταινία και Σκηνοθεσία.
Πολύ τα έχουν πάει επίσης οι ταινίες «Τα Πνεύματα του Ινίσεριν» και «Τα Πάντα Όλα» με 10 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ αμέσως πιο πίσω βρίσκεται το «Elvis» με 9 υποψηφιότητες.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι το «The Fabelmans» του Στίβεν Σπίλμπεργκ, που σάρωσε στις Χρυσές Σφαίρες και θεωρείται φαβορί για τα Όσκαρ, κέρδισε μια μόλις υποψηφιότητα, αυτή του Πρωτότυπου Σεναρίου.
Δείτε τη λίστα με όλες τις υποψηφιότητες
Καλύτερη Ταινία
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
TAR
Σκηνοθεσία
Έντουαρντ Μπέργκερ, All Quiet On The Western Front
Μάρτιν ΜακΝτόνα, The Banshees of Inisherin
Παρκ Τσαν-γουκ, Decision to Leave
Ντάνιελ Κουάν, Ντάνιελ Σαίνερτ, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Τοντ Φιλντ, TAR
Τζίνα Πρινς-Μπάιδενγουντ, The Woman King
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Όστιν Μπάτλερ, Elvis
Κόλιν Φάλερ, The Banshees of Inisherin
Μπρένταν Φρέιζερ, The Whale
Ντάριλ ΜακΚόρμακ, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Πολ Μεσκάλ, Aftersun
Μπιλ Νάι, Living
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Κέιτ Μπλάνσετ, TAR»
Βαϊόλα Ντέιβις, The Woman King
Ντάνιελ Ντεντγουάιλερ, Till
Άνα ντε Άρμας, Blonde
Έμα Τόμσον, Gool Luck to You, Leo Grande
Μισέλ Γέο, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μπρένταν Γκλίσον, The Banshees of Inisherin
Μπάρι Κέογκαν, The Banshees of Inisherin
Κε Χουί Κουάν, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Έντι Ρέντμεϊν, The Good Nurse
Άλμπρεχτ Σίουκ, All Quiet On The Western Front
Μάικλ Γουόρντ, Empire of Light
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Άντζελα Μπάσετ, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Χονγκ Τσάου, The Whale»
Κέρι Κόντον, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ντόλι ντε Λεόν, Triangle of Sadness
Τζέιμι Λι Κέρτις, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν, She Said
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
TAR
Triangle of Sadness
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
All Quiet On The Western Front
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
The Whale
Καλύτερη Βρετανική Ταινία
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inishering
Brian & Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Ντοκιμαντέρ
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
All Quiet On The Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
Ντεμπούτο από Βρετανό Σεναριογράφο, Σκηνοθέτη ή Παραγωγό
Σάρλοτ Γουέλς, Aftersun
Τζόρτζια Οκλεϊ, Ελεν Σιφρ, «Blue Jean
Μαρί Λιντέν, Electric Malady
Κέιτι Μπραντ, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Μάγια Κένγουορθι, Rebellion
Καλύτερη Ταινία Κινουμένων Σχεδίων
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Φωτογραφία
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick
Μοντάζ
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Banshees of Inishering
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Μουσική
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Σκηνικά
All Quiet On The Western Front
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Κοστούμια
All Quiet On The Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
Elvis
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Μακιγιάζ & Κομμώσεις
All Quiet On The Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Matilda the Musical
The Whale
Ήχος
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
TAR
Top Gun: Maverick
Εφέ
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Top Gun: Maverick
Κάστινγκ
Aftersun
All Quiet On The Western Front
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Triangle of Sadness
Βρετανικό Μικρού Μήκους Animation
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain Is Waiting
Βρετανική Μικρού Μήκους Ταινία
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
Ανερχόμενο Αστέρι
Άιμι Λου Γουντ
Ντάριλ ΜακΚόρμακ
Έμα Μακί
Ναόμι Και
Σίλα Ατίμ
