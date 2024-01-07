Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024: Η μεγάλη ώρα για τον Γιώργο Λάνθιμο - Τα φαβορί της βραδιάς

Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024: Το «Poor Things» του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη αποτελεί ένα από τα «βαριά χαρτιά»

Λίγες ώρες μας χωρίζουν από την τελετή απονομής των κινηματογραφικών βραβείων «Χρυσές σφαίρες» στο Λος Άντζελες.

Απόλυτα φαβορί θεωρούνται οι δύο ταινίες: «Barbie» και «Oppenheimer».

Η ταινία της «Barbie» έχει συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 9 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το «Oppenheimer» έχει 8.

Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου «Poor things» είναι υποψήφιο σε 7 κατηγορίες στις Χρυσές σφαίρες.

Δείτε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες



Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Σκηνοθεσία

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)

Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ (Barbie)

Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things)

Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (Oppenheimer)

Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Σελίν Σονγκ (Past Lives)

Σενάριο

Barbie

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Past Lives

Anatomy of a Fall

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Δράμα

Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)

Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο (Rustin)

Μπάρι Κέογκαν (Saltburn)

Κίλιαν Μέρφι (Oppenheimer)

Άντριου Σκοτ (All Of Us Strangers)

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Δράμα

Ανέτ Μπένινγκ (Nyad)

Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Σάντρα Ούλερ (Anatomy of a Fall)

Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν (Maestro)

Γκρέτα Λι (Past Lives)

Κάιλι Σπάενι (Priscilla)

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Νίκολας Κέιτζ (Dream Scenario)

Τίμοθι Σαλαμέ (Wonka)

Ματ Ντέιμον (Air)

Πολ Τζιαμάτι (The Holdovers)

Χοακίν Φίνιξ (Beau is Afraid)

Τζέφρι Γουάιτ (American Fiction)

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ

Φαντέζια Μπαρίνο (The Color Purple)

Τζένιφερ Λόρενς (No Hard Feelings)

Νάταλι Πόρτμαν (May December)

Μάργκο Ρόμπι (Barbie)

Έμα Στόουν (Poor Things)

Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Γουίλεμ Νταφόε (Poor Things)

Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ (Oppenheimer)

Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie)

Τσαρλς Μέλτον (May December)

Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things)

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Έμιλι Μπλαντ (Oppenheimer)

Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς (The Color Purple)

Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad)

Τζούλιαν Μουρ (May December)

Ρόζαμουντ Πάικ (Saltburn)

Ντα’Βάιν Τζόι Ρούντολφ (The Holdovers)

Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία

Anatomy of a Fall

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Μουσική

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Τραγούδι

Addicted to Romance (She Came to Me)

Dance the Night (Barbie)

I’m Just Ken (Barbie)

Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

Road to Freedom (Rustin)

What Was I Made For? (Barbie)

Καλύτερη Ταινία - Animation

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Universe

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish

Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Δράμα

Succession

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

1923

The Morning Show

Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Κωμωδία

Abbot Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Bear

A' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα

Μπράιαν Κοξ (Succession)

Κίεραν Κάλκιν (Succession)

Γκάρι Όλντμαν (Slow Horses)

Πέδρο Πασκάλ (The Last of Us)

Τζέρεμι Στρονγκ (Succession)

Ντόμινικ Γουέστ (The Crown)

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα

Έλεν Μίρεν (1923)

Μπέλα Ράμσεϊ (The Last of Us)

Κέρι Ράσελ (Τhe Diplomat)

Σάρα Σνουκ (Succession)

Ιμέντα Στόντον (The Crown)

Έμα Στόουν (The Curse)

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Μπιλ Χέιντερ (Barry)

Στιβ Μάρτιν (Only Murders in the Building)

Τζέισον Σίγκελ (Shrinking)

Μάρτιν Σορτ (Only Murders in the Building)

Τζέισον Σουντέκις (Ted Lasso)

Τζέρεμι Άλεν Γουάιτ (The Bear)

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία

Ρέιτσελ Μπρόσναχαν (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel)

Κουίντα Μπράνσον (Abbot Elementary)

Ελ Φάνινγκ (The Great)

Σελίνα Γκόμεζ (Only Murders in the Building)

Νατάσα Λιόν (Poker Face)

Άιο Εντεμπίρι (The Bear)

B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος

Μάθιου ΜακΦέιντεν (Succession)

Τζέιμς Μάρσντεν (Jury Duty)

Άλαν Ρακ (Succession)

Αλεξάντερ Σκάρσγκαρντ (Succession)

Μπίλι Κράνταπ (The Morning Show)

Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Ελίζαμπεθ Ντεμπίκι (The Crown)

Άμπι Ελιοτ (The Bear)

Κριστίνα Ρίτσι (Yellojackets)

Τζ. Σμιθ-Κάμερον (Succesion)

Μέριλ Στριπ (Only Murders in the Building)

Χάνα Γουάντινγκχαμ (Ted Lasso)

Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Beef

Lessons in Chemistry

Daisy Jones & the Six

All the Light We Cannot See

Fellow Travelers

Fargo

Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Ματ Μπόμερ (Fellow Travelers)

Σαμ Κάλφιν (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Τζον Χαμ (Fargo)

Γούντι Χάρελσον (White House Plumers)

Ντέιβιντ Ογιελογουο (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)

Στίβεν Γιούν (Beef)

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά

Ράιλι Κιου (Daisy Jones & The Six)

Μπρι Λαρσον (Lessons in Chemistry)

Ελίζαμπεθ Όλσεν (Love and Death)

Τζούνο Τεμπλ (Fargo)

Ρέιτσελ Βάις (Death Ringers)

Άλι Γουόνγκ (Beef)

Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία

Κρις Ροκ (Selective Outrage)

Σάρα Σίλβερμαν (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Γουάνκα Σάικς (I’m an Entertainer)

Ρίκι Τζερβέις (Ricky Gervais Armageddon)

Τρέβορ Νόα (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Έιμι Σούμερ (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)