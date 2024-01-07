Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024: Η μεγάλη ώρα για τον Γιώργο Λάνθιμο - Τα φαβορί της βραδιάς
Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2024: Το «Poor Things» του Έλληνα σκηνοθέτη αποτελεί ένα από τα «βαριά χαρτιά»
Λίγες ώρες μας χωρίζουν από την τελετή απονομής των κινηματογραφικών βραβείων «Χρυσές σφαίρες» στο Λος Άντζελες.
Απόλυτα φαβορί θεωρούνται οι δύο ταινίες: «Barbie» και «Oppenheimer».
Η ταινία της «Barbie» έχει συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 9 υποψηφιότητες, ενώ το «Oppenheimer» έχει 8.
Αξίζει να σημειωθεί ότι η ταινία του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου «Poor things» είναι υποψήφιο σε 7 κατηγορίες στις Χρυσές σφαίρες.
Δείτε αναλυτικά τις υποψηφιότητες
Κινηματογραφικές Κατηγορίες
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Δράμα
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Καλύτερη Επίδοση στο Box Office
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Σκηνοθεσία
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)
Γκρέτα Γκέργουιγκ (Barbie)
Γιώργος Λάνθιμος (Poor Things)
Κρίστοφερ Νόλαν (Oppenheimer)
Μάρτιν Σκορσέζε (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Σελίν Σονγκ (Past Lives)
Σενάριο
Barbie
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
Killers of the Flower Moon
Past Lives
Anatomy of a Fall
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Δράμα
Μπράντλεϊ Κούπερ (Maestro)
Λεονάρντο ΝτιΚάπριο (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Κόλμαν Ντομίνγκο (Rustin)
Μπάρι Κέογκαν (Saltburn)
Κίλιαν Μέρφι (Oppenheimer)
Άντριου Σκοτ (All Of Us Strangers)
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Δράμα
Ανέτ Μπένινγκ (Nyad)
Λίλι Γκλάντστοουν (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Σάντρα Ούλερ (Anatomy of a Fall)
Κάρεϊ Μάλιγκαν (Maestro)
Γκρέτα Λι (Past Lives)
Κάιλι Σπάενι (Priscilla)
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Νίκολας Κέιτζ (Dream Scenario)
Τίμοθι Σαλαμέ (Wonka)
Ματ Ντέιμον (Air)
Πολ Τζιαμάτι (The Holdovers)
Χοακίν Φίνιξ (Beau is Afraid)
Τζέφρι Γουάιτ (American Fiction)
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος - Κωμωδία ή Μιούζικαλ
Φαντέζια Μπαρίνο (The Color Purple)
Τζένιφερ Λόρενς (No Hard Feelings)
Νάταλι Πόρτμαν (May December)
Μάργκο Ρόμπι (Barbie)
Έμα Στόουν (Poor Things)
Β' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Γουίλεμ Νταφόε (Poor Things)
Ρόμπερτ Ντε Νίρο (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Ρόμπερτ Ντάουνι Τζούνιορ (Oppenheimer)
Ράιαν Γκόσλινγκ (Barbie)
Τσαρλς Μέλτον (May December)
Μαρκ Ράφαλο (Poor Things)
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Έμιλι Μπλαντ (Oppenheimer)
Ντανιέλ Μπρουκς (The Color Purple)
Τζόντι Φόστερ (Nyad)
Τζούλιαν Μουρ (May December)
Ρόζαμουντ Πάικ (Saltburn)
Ντα’Βάιν Τζόι Ρούντολφ (The Holdovers)
Ξενόγλωσση Ταινία
Anatomy of a Fall
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Μουσική
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Τραγούδι
Addicted to Romance (She Came to Me)
Dance the Night (Barbie)
I’m Just Ken (Barbie)
Peaches (The Super Mario Bros. Movie)
Road to Freedom (Rustin)
What Was I Made For? (Barbie)
Καλύτερη Ταινία - Animation
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Universe
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Τηλεοπτικές Κατηγορίες
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Δράμα
Succession
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
1923
The Morning Show
Καλύτερη Τηλεοπτική Σειρά - Κωμωδία
Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Bear
A' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Δράμα
Μπράιαν Κοξ (Succession)
Κίεραν Κάλκιν (Succession)
Γκάρι Όλντμαν (Slow Horses)
Πέδρο Πασκάλ (The Last of Us)
Τζέρεμι Στρονγκ (Succession)
Ντόμινικ Γουέστ (The Crown)
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Δράμα
Έλεν Μίρεν (1923)
Μπέλα Ράμσεϊ (The Last of Us)
Κέρι Ράσελ (Τhe Diplomat)
Σάρα Σνουκ (Succession)
Ιμέντα Στόντον (The Crown)
Έμα Στόουν (The Curse)
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
Μπιλ Χέιντερ (Barry)
Στιβ Μάρτιν (Only Murders in the Building)
Τζέισον Σίγκελ (Shrinking)
Μάρτιν Σορτ (Only Murders in the Building)
Τζέισον Σουντέκις (Ted Lasso)
Τζέρεμι Άλεν Γουάιτ (The Bear)
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος – Κωμωδία
Ρέιτσελ Μπρόσναχαν (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel)
Κουίντα Μπράνσον (Abbot Elementary)
Ελ Φάνινγκ (The Great)
Σελίνα Γκόμεζ (Only Murders in the Building)
Νατάσα Λιόν (Poker Face)
Άιο Εντεμπίρι (The Bear)
B' Ανδρικός Ρόλος
Μάθιου ΜακΦέιντεν (Succession)
Τζέιμς Μάρσντεν (Jury Duty)
Άλαν Ρακ (Succession)
Αλεξάντερ Σκάρσγκαρντ (Succession)
Μπίλι Κράνταπ (The Morning Show)
Β' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Ελίζαμπεθ Ντεμπίκι (The Crown)
Άμπι Ελιοτ (The Bear)
Κριστίνα Ρίτσι (Yellojackets)
Τζ. Σμιθ-Κάμερον (Succesion)
Μέριλ Στριπ (Only Murders in the Building)
Χάνα Γουάντινγκχαμ (Ted Lasso)
Καλύτερη Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
Beef
Lessons in Chemistry
Daisy Jones & the Six
All the Light We Cannot See
Fellow Travelers
Fargo
Α' Ανδρικός Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
Ματ Μπόμερ (Fellow Travelers)
Σαμ Κάλφιν (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Τζον Χαμ (Fargo)
Γούντι Χάρελσον (White House Plumers)
Ντέιβιντ Ογιελογουο (Lawmen: Bass Reeves)
Στίβεν Γιούν (Beef)
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος σε Τηλεταινία ή Μίνι Σειρά
Ράιλι Κιου (Daisy Jones & The Six)
Μπρι Λαρσον (Lessons in Chemistry)
Ελίζαμπεθ Όλσεν (Love and Death)
Τζούνο Τεμπλ (Fargo)
Ρέιτσελ Βάις (Death Ringers)
Άλι Γουόνγκ (Beef)
Καλύτερη Ερμηνεία σε Stand-Up Κωμωδία
Κρις Ροκ (Selective Outrage)
Σάρα Σίλβερμαν (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
Γουάνκα Σάικς (I’m an Entertainer)
Ρίκι Τζερβέις (Ricky Gervais Armageddon)
Τρέβορ Νόα (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)
Έιμι Σούμερ (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)