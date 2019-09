Dr. Ruth Pfau: Αφιερωμένο στην «Μητέρα Τερέζα» του Πακιστάν το Doodle της Google

View this post on Instagram

#RuthPfau, a #German #doctor and #nun who dedicated her life to eradicating #leprosy in Pakistan and has been described as the country's #MotherTeresa, has today died in #Karachi aged 87. #Pfau trained as a doctor in her youth and went on to join a Catholic sisterhood. She arrived in #Pakistan, where she spent the rest of her life, in 1960. She specialised in the treatment of leprosy, a #disease that causes discolouration of the skin, sores, and disfigurements. Pfau's work earned her the Nishan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, one of Pakistan's highest civilian awards. May her soul rest in peace. ❤? انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون