Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

Three people were injured when a single-engine airplane they were on had to do an emergency landing by a highway in the Grevena area of NW Greece on Thursday.

The aircraft's pilot and one of two passengers at the Grevena General Hospital may be discharged by their own request today. The other passenger, who has multiple fractures on a leg and a head injury, will be kept in hospital for preventative reasons, said hospital director Pantelis Alexiadis.

A team investigating accidents is on its way to the site. According to Fire Brigade chief for Grevena, Lambros Pyrgos, the pilot said that he was flying for the Corfu Air Club when the craft started having trouble. The airplane landed upside down at the old Grevena-Kozani highway.