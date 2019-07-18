Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ Ο,ΤΙ ΣΚΑΕΙ
ΗΜΕΡΟΛΟΓΙΟ Πέμπτη 18/07 2019

Εορτολόγιο

Αιμιλιανού, Παύλου, Θέης, Ουαλεντίνης, Υακίνθου μάρτυρος, Αιμιλιανός ,Αιμιλιανή

Αυτοκίνητα

Κινούνται σήμερα: Ζυγά

Δακτύλιος στο Κέντρο της Αθήνας

Σαν σήμερα

Σαν σήμερα το 1918 γεννήθηκε ο Νέλσον Μαντέλα
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ Πέμπτη 18/07 2019 Δες αναλυτικά το δελτίο καιρού
06:17
Ανατολή
20:45
Δύση
2bf
Ταχ. Ανέμου
31%
Υγρασία
30
Καιρός τώρα: Επιστρέφει το καλοκαίρι με ενισχυμένα μελτέμια - Ανεβαίνει η θερμοκρασία (pics)
31
19/07
31
20/07
31
21/07
32
22/07
32
23/07
31
24/07
32
25/07
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Απίστευτη κομπίνα: Έκλεβαν αυτοκίνητα και τα μεταπουλούσαν - Πως δρούσαν

Απίστευτη κομπίνα: Έκλεβαν αυτοκίνητα και τα μεταπουλούσαν - Πως δρούσαν

PIC 14:15
ΟΠΕΚΑ: Στο «μικροσκόπιο» όλοι οι δικαιούχοι επιδομάτων

ΟΠΕΚΑ: Στο «μικροσκόπιο» όλοι οι δικαιούχοι επιδομάτων

14:11
«Θυμάμαι να κλαίω όλη μέρα» - Η εξομολόγηση διάσημης μαμάς για την μάχη που έδωσε με την επιλόχειο

«Θυμάμαι να κλαίω όλη μέρα» - Η εξομολόγηση διάσημης μαμάς για την μάχη που έδωσε με την επιλόχειο

14:10
Γιουβέντους: Ψάχνεται για τη «βόμβα» της χρονιάς (photos)

Γιουβέντους: Ψάχνεται για τη «βόμβα» της χρονιάς (photos)

14:06
Τρομερό κόλπο: Τι θα γίνει αν βάλετε μανταλάκι στο AC του αυτοκινήτου;

Τρομερό κόλπο: Τι θα γίνει αν βάλετε μανταλάκι στο AC του αυτοκινήτου;

14:00
Αυτό είναι το κρυφό σου ταλέντο με βάση την ημερομηνία γέννησής σου

Αυτό είναι το κρυφό σου ταλέντο με βάση την ημερομηνία γέννησής σου

14:00
Ένας... Κόκκινος Πλανήτης επί της Γης: Εκεί όπου εκπαιδεύονται οι αστροναύτες της NASA

Ένας... Κόκκινος Πλανήτης επί της Γης: Εκεί όπου εκπαιδεύονται οι αστροναύτες της NASA

13:59
Δροσιστική πράσινη σαλάτα με μανταρίνι

Δροσιστική πράσινη σαλάτα με μανταρίνι

13:55
Η ΗΛΕΚΤΩΡ ανάδοχος για την ίδρυση Σταθμού Μεταφόρτωσης Απορριμμάτων στον Ελαιώνα

Η ΗΛΕΚΤΩΡ ανάδοχος για την ίδρυση Σταθμού Μεταφόρτωσης Απορριμμάτων στον Ελαιώνα

13:52
Κρήτη: Πέθανε η κυρία Μαρία που μοίραζε Ανθρωπιά μέσα απο τα πινακάκια της

Κρήτη: Πέθανε η κυρία Μαρία που μοίραζε Ανθρωπιά μέσα απο τα πινακάκια της

13:51
Η ΒΙΑΝΕΞ στηρίζει τον θεσμό «Business Day» του ΣΦΕΕ

Η ΒΙΑΝΕΞ στηρίζει τον θεσμό «Business Day» του ΣΦΕΕ

13:50
Η Margot Robbie είναι το νέο πρόσωπο του αρώματος Gabrielle Chanel Essence

Η Margot Robbie είναι το νέο πρόσωπο του αρώματος Gabrielle Chanel Essence

13:50
Έκτακτο: Ξυπνούν από το κώμα τον Κούζμιτς!

Έκτακτο: Ξυπνούν από το κώμα τον Κούζμιτς!

13:48
Μεταναστευτικό: Μπλόκο από τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες για τη διανομή των μεταναστών - Αναζητείται λύση

Μεταναστευτικό: Μπλόκο από τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες για τη διανομή των μεταναστών - Αναζητείται λύση

13:46
Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

13:45
Ανατροπή! Η τρομερή αλλαγή που επιβάλλει το Instagram (pics)

Ανατροπή! Η τρομερή αλλαγή που επιβάλλει το Instagram (pics)

13:42
Οι φοροφυγάδες του αιώνα - Δεν θα πιστεύεις για ποιο λόγο δεν πλήρωναν από το 2011

Οι φοροφυγάδες του αιώνα - Δεν θα πιστεύεις για ποιο λόγο δεν πλήρωναν από το 2011

13:41
Politico: Ο Μαργαρίτης Σχοινάς νέος Ευρωπαίος Επίτροπος

Politico: Ο Μαργαρίτης Σχοινάς νέος Ευρωπαίος Επίτροπος

13:33
Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. ευρώ στη φαρμακοβιομηχανία, αν μειωθεί η υπερφορολόγηση

Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. ευρώ στη φαρμακοβιομηχανία, αν μειωθεί η υπερφορολόγηση

13:27
ΣΟΚ: Πασίγνωστος σεφ του MasterChef έκλεβε τους εκατοντάδες υπαλλήλους του για χρόνια

ΣΟΚ: Πασίγνωστος σεφ του MasterChef έκλεβε τους εκατοντάδες υπαλλήλους του για χρόνια

PIC 13:24
ΠΑΟΚ: Ετοιμάζει νέα «βόμβα» με πρώην παίκτη της Ρεάλ (photos+video)

ΠΑΟΚ: Ετοιμάζει νέα «βόμβα» με πρώην παίκτη της Ρεάλ (photos+video)

13:21
Αυτή είναι η πιο σέξι παρουσία στη Μύκονο (Photos)

Αυτή είναι η πιο σέξι παρουσία στη Μύκονο (Photos)

13:20
ΟΑΕΔ-Κοινωνικός Τουρισμός: Τέλος χρόνου για τις ενστάσεις

ΟΑΕΔ-Κοινωνικός Τουρισμός: Τέλος χρόνου για τις ενστάσεις

13:10
Δείτε το φοβερό κόλπο για να καίτε ΛΙΓΟΤΕΡΗ βενζίνη!

Δείτε το φοβερό κόλπο για να καίτε ΛΙΓΟΤΕΡΗ βενζίνη!

13:10
Μάχη για τις κατσαρίδες στο εντευκτήριο της Βουλής με τον Άδωνι... κυανόκρανο

Μάχη για τις κατσαρίδες στο εντευκτήριο της Βουλής με τον Άδωνι... κυανόκρανο

13:09
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

Newsbomb

Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

Three people were injured when a single-engine airplane they were on had to do an emergency landing by a highway in the Grevena area of NW Greece on Thursday.

The aircraft's pilot and one of two passengers at the Grevena General Hospital may be discharged by their own request today. The other passenger, who has multiple fractures on a leg and a head injury, will be kept in hospital for preventative reasons, said hospital director Pantelis Alexiadis.

A team investigating accidents is on its way to the site. According to Fire Brigade chief for Grevena, Lambros Pyrgos, the pilot said that he was flying for the Corfu Air Club when the craft started having trouble. The airplane landed upside down at the old Grevena-Kozani highway.

Ό,τι συμβαίνει, σκάει και στο Instagram! Ακολούθησέ μας!

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Όλες οι ειδήσεις

Απίστευτη κομπίνα: Έκλεβαν αυτοκίνητα και τα μεταπουλούσαν - Πως δρούσαν

18 Ιουλ 2019 14:15

ΟΠΕΚΑ: Στο «μικροσκόπιο» όλοι οι δικαιούχοι επιδομάτων

18 Ιουλ 2019 14:11

«Θυμάμαι να κλαίω όλη μέρα» - Η εξομολόγηση διάσημης μαμάς για την μάχη που έδωσε με την επιλόχειο

18 Ιουλ 2019 14:10

Γιουβέντους: Ψάχνεται για τη «βόμβα» της χρονιάς (photos)

18 Ιουλ 2019 14:06

Τρομερό κόλπο: Τι θα γίνει αν βάλετε μανταλάκι στο AC του αυτοκινήτου;

18 Ιουλ 2019 14:00

Αυτό είναι το κρυφό σου ταλέντο με βάση την ημερομηνία γέννησής σου

18 Ιουλ 2019 14:00

Ένας... Κόκκινος Πλανήτης επί της Γης: Εκεί όπου εκπαιδεύονται οι αστροναύτες της NASA

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:59

Δροσιστική πράσινη σαλάτα με μανταρίνι

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:55

Η ΗΛΕΚΤΩΡ ανάδοχος για την ίδρυση Σταθμού Μεταφόρτωσης Απορριμμάτων στον Ελαιώνα

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:52

Κρήτη: Πέθανε η κυρία Μαρία που μοίραζε Ανθρωπιά μέσα απο τα πινακάκια της

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:51

Η ΒΙΑΝΕΞ στηρίζει τον θεσμό «Business Day» του ΣΦΕΕ

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:50

Η Margot Robbie είναι το νέο πρόσωπο του αρώματος Gabrielle Chanel Essence

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:50

Έκτακτο: Ξυπνούν από το κώμα τον Κούζμιτς!

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:48

Μεταναστευτικό: Μπλόκο από τις ευρωπαϊκές χώρες για τη διανομή των μεταναστών - Αναζητείται λύση

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:46

Three people out of danger after single-engine airplane lands upside down

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:45

Ανατροπή! Η τρομερή αλλαγή που επιβάλλει το Instagram (pics)

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:42

Οι φοροφυγάδες του αιώνα - Δεν θα πιστεύεις για ποιο λόγο δεν πλήρωναν από το 2011

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:41

Politico: Ο Μαργαρίτης Σχοινάς νέος Ευρωπαίος Επίτροπος

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:33

Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. ευρώ στη φαρμακοβιομηχανία, αν μειωθεί η υπερφορολόγηση

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:27

ΣΟΚ: Πασίγνωστος σεφ του MasterChef έκλεβε τους εκατοντάδες υπαλλήλους του για χρόνια

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:24

ΠΑΟΚ: Ετοιμάζει νέα «βόμβα» με πρώην παίκτη της Ρεάλ (photos+video)

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:21

Αυτή είναι η πιο σέξι παρουσία στη Μύκονο (Photos)

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:20

ΟΑΕΔ-Κοινωνικός Τουρισμός: Τέλος χρόνου για τις ενστάσεις

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:10

Δείτε το φοβερό κόλπο για να καίτε ΛΙΓΟΤΕΡΗ βενζίνη!

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:10

Μάχη για τις κατσαρίδες στο εντευκτήριο της Βουλής με τον Άδωνι... κυανόκρανο

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:09
ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

TAGS

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ

DPG NETWORK

TOP ΕΠΙΚΑΙΡΟΤΗΤΑ

Η ΒΙΑΝΕΞ στηρίζει τον θεσμό «Business Day» του ΣΦΕΕ
ΦΑΡΜΑΚΟ

Η ΒΙΑΝΕΞ στηρίζει τον θεσμό «Business Day» του ΣΦΕΕ

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:50
Politico: Ο Μαργαρίτης Σχοινάς νέος Ευρωπαίος Επίτροπος
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Politico: Ο Μαργαρίτης Σχοινάς νέος Ευρωπαίος Επίτροπος

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:33
Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. ευρώ στη φαρμακοβιομηχανία, αν μειωθεί η υπερφορολόγηση
ΦΑΡΜΑΚΟ

Επενδύσεις 500 εκατ. ευρώ στη φαρμακοβιομηχανία, αν μειωθεί η υπερφορολόγηση

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:27
Που έπνιξε τον πόνο του ο Τσακαλώτος μετά τον καυγά με τον Τσίπρα;
Η ΠΡΙΟΝΟΚΟΡΔΕΛΑ

Που έπνιξε τον πόνο του ο Τσακαλώτος μετά τον καυγά με τον Τσίπρα;

18 Ιουλ 2019 10:30
Δίκη «μαύρης χήρας»: Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία για τη δολοφονία του καπετάνιου
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ

Δίκη «μαύρης χήρας»: Συγκλονιστική μαρτυρία για τη δολοφονία του καπετάνιου

18 Ιουλ 2019 08:45
ΠΟΥ: Συναγερμός σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο για την επιδημία του Έμπολα
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

ΠΟΥ: Συναγερμός σε παγκόσμιο επίπεδο για την επιδημία του Έμπολα

18 Ιουλ 2019 04:20
Οι επιστήμονες προειδοποιούν: «Θα βομβαρδίσουμε την Ανταρκτική» (Pics)
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Οι επιστήμονες προειδοποιούν: «Θα βομβαρδίσουμε την Ανταρκτική» (Pics)

18 Ιουλ 2019 11:06
ΣΟΚ: Πασίγνωστος σεφ του MasterChef έκλεβε τους εκατοντάδες υπαλλήλους του για χρόνια
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

ΣΟΚ: Πασίγνωστος σεφ του MasterChef έκλεβε τους εκατοντάδες υπαλλήλους του για χρόνια

18 Ιουλ 2019 13:24
Οικογενειακή τραγωδία στις ΗΠΑ: Σκότωσε κατά λάθος την 6χρονη κόρη του με μπαλάκι του γκολφ
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Οικογενειακή τραγωδία στις ΗΠΑ: Σκότωσε κατά λάθος την 6χρονη κόρη του με μπαλάκι του γκολφ

18 Ιουλ 2019 09:24
Απίστευτο ξύλο σε παραλία - Ούτε η αστυνομία δεν μπορούσε να τους χωρίσει
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Απίστευτο ξύλο σε παραλία - Ούτε η αστυνομία δεν μπορούσε να τους χωρίσει

18 Ιουλ 2019 10:06
Face Αpp: Απίστευτο! Δείτε πώς θα είναι οι Έλληνες πολιτικοί στα γεράματα
BOMBER

Face Αpp: Απίστευτο! Δείτε πώς θα είναι οι Έλληνες πολιτικοί στα γεράματα

18 Ιουλ 2019 08:04
Πρόσεχε πολύ! Έτσι θα ξεσπάσει όταν τον φτάσεις στα όριά του
ΖΩΔΙΑ

Πρόσεχε πολύ! Έτσι θα ξεσπάσει όταν τον φτάσεις στα όριά του

Αυτή κι αν είναι αλλαγή! Η Σπυροπούλου έβαλε εξτένσιον και… πήρε κιλά! (Videos & Photos)
GOSSIP

Αυτή κι αν είναι αλλαγή! Η Σπυροπούλου έβαλε εξτένσιον και… πήρε κιλά! (Videos & Photos)

Ok, η Meghan Markle απάντησε για όλο αυτό το μίσος που δέχεται
GOSSIP

Ok, η Meghan Markle απάντησε για όλο αυτό το μίσος που δέχεται

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη - Τζένη Θεωνά: Play date με τους γιους τους σε πάρκο (pics)
GOSSIP

Κατερίνα Παπουτσάκη - Τζένη Θεωνά: Play date με τους γιους τους σε πάρκο (pics)

Υγεία κόλπου: Συμπτώματα που χρήζουν επείγουσας αντιμετώπισης (εικόνες)
ΥΓΕΙΑ

Υγεία κόλπου: Συμπτώματα που χρήζουν επείγουσας αντιμετώπισης (εικόνες)

ΠΑΟΚ: Ετοιμάζει νέα «βόμβα» με πρώην παίκτη της Ρεάλ (photos+video)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

ΠΑΟΚ: Ετοιμάζει νέα «βόμβα» με πρώην παίκτη της Ρεάλ (photos+video)

Υπάρχει γράμμα του αλφάβητου που το γράφουμε όλοι λάθος! (pics)
FUN TIME

Υπάρχει γράμμα του αλφάβητου που το γράφουμε όλοι λάθος! (pics)

Ισχυρίστηκε ότι του επιτέθηκε... σκιά! Οταν είδαν τι κατέγραψε η κάμερα ασφαλείας έπαθαν σοκ (video)
FUN TIME

Ισχυρίστηκε ότι του επιτέθηκε... σκιά! Οταν είδαν τι κατέγραψε η κάμερα ασφαλείας έπαθαν σοκ (video)

Η Μαίρη Συνατσάκη κάνει το Bottle Cap Challenge κι ούτε η ίδια δεν πιστεύει τι συνέβη
GOSSIP

Η Μαίρη Συνατσάκη κάνει το Bottle Cap Challenge κι ούτε η ίδια δεν πιστεύει τι συνέβη

5 έξυπνα τρικς για την κουζίνας μας που λατρέψαμε από αυτό το σπίτι στο Λονδίνο
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΑ

5 έξυπνα τρικς για την κουζίνας μας που λατρέψαμε από αυτό το σπίτι στο Λονδίνο

H συνταγή της ημέρας: Γρήγορα κρουασανάκια με σοκολάτα και φουντούκι
ΜΑΓΕΙΡΙΚΗ

H συνταγή της ημέρας: Γρήγορα κρουασανάκια με σοκολάτα και φουντούκι

Παναθηναϊκός: Ο πανηγυρισμός του σκόρερ Μπουζούκη (photo)
ΠΟΔΟΣΦΑΙΡΟ

Παναθηναϊκός: Ο πανηγυρισμός του σκόρερ Μπουζούκη (photo)

Τρομερό: Τόσο καιρό μαγειρεύαμε λάθος τα μακαρόνια μας!
FUN TIME

Τρομερό: Τόσο καιρό μαγειρεύαμε λάθος τα μακαρόνια μας!

Μπέρδεψε το γκάζι με το φρένο - Δεν κατέληξε καθόλου καλά (video)
FUN TIME

Μπέρδεψε το γκάζι με το φρένο - Δεν κατέληξε καθόλου καλά (video)

Ρεκόρ ζέστης στον Βόρειο Πόλο - Δείτε πού έφτασε ο υδράργυρος
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Ρεκόρ ζέστης στον Βόρειο Πόλο - Δείτε πού έφτασε ο υδράργυρος

Gossip-tv.gr Onsports.gr Queen.gr Astrology.gr Mothersblog.gr Onmed.gr Leoforos.gr Ratpack.gr i-Ellada.gr
ened ΜΕΛΟΣ ΕΝΕΔ Monetized by DPG Digital Media ©2010-2019 Newsbomb.gr - All rights reserved