«Ματωμένος Μάιος» στη Σερβία: Δύο μαζικές δολοφονίες σε δύο 24ωρα - Η πρώτη φωτογραφία του δράστη

#BREAKING #SERBIA



? SERBIA :#VIDEO MOMENT OF ARREST OF MASS SHOOTER!



MASS SHOOTING AT A SCHOOL IN BELGRADE CITY!



A teenager opened fire at a school.

8 schoolchildren & a guard killed, 6 children & a teacher wounded.

The suspect in custody.#BreakingNews #UltimaHora… pic.twitter.com/MAuwgO1P3r