Σικάγο: Δύο νεκροί από την ανταλλαγή πυροβολισμών στο νοσοκομείο Mercy - Δείτε LIVE εικόνα
20.11.201802:20

Συνελήφθη ηγετικό μέλος του Ρουβίκωνα
19.11.201822:25

Σκάνδαλο ΔΕΠΑ - Λαυρεντιάδη: Τι απαντά ο Σταθάκης για την πολύκροτη υπόθεση
19.11.201820:05

Φρίκη στις ΗΠΑ: Στραγγάλισε έγκυο σύζυγο και δύο κόρες γιατί ερωτεύθηκε άλλη γυναίκα
19.11.201822:18

Σκυλί που γαβγίζει, αλλά δεν δαγκώνει ο Ερντογάν: «Έχουμε κυριαρχικά δικαιώματα στη Μεσόγειο»
19.11.201821:55

20 Νοεμβρίου 2018 05:00

ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες από σφαίρες στο κέντρο του Ντένβερ

Τρεις άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από σφαίρες στο κέντρο της πόλης Ντένβερ, στην Πολιτεία Κολοράντο, σύμφωνα με την αστυνομία και ΜΜΕ, που έκαναν λόγο για έναν νεκρό.

«Πολλοί άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από σφαίρες και διακομίζονται (σε νοσοκομεία) από τον τόπο (του συμβάντος) στη συμβολή της 21ης (οδού) και της (οδού) Λόρενς», ανέφερε η Γενική Αστυνομική Διεύθυνση του Ντένβερ μέσω Twitter, προσθέτοντας ότι διενεργείται έρευνα.

Δεν δόθηκαν περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για το περιστατικό, ενώ δεν είναι σαφές εάν συνελήφθη κάποιος ύποπτος.

Νέο ναυάγιο με μετανάστες στα ανοικτά του Μαρόκου - Αγνοούνται 22 άτομα

Σικάγο: Δύο νεκροί από την ανταλλαγή πυροβολισμών στο νοσοκομείο Mercy - Δείτε LIVE εικόνα

Γιατί τα βρετανικά μουσεία δεν θέλουν να βλέπουν το Brexit ούτε... ζωγραφιστό!

Τι κρύβει η άβυσσος; Δύτες εντόπισαν μυστηριώδες «τέρας» στα ολοσκότεινα βάθη του ωκεανού (vid+pics)
19.11.2018 22:49

Τι κρύβει η άβυσσος; Δύτες εντόπισαν μυστηριώδες «τέρας» στα ολοσκότεινα βάθη του ωκεανού (vid+pics)

Αντιμέτωποι με ένα περίεργο ον, που δεν είχαν ξαναδεί ποτέ, ήρθαν δύο δύτες που κολυμπούσαν ανοιχτά της Νέας Ζηλανδίας.
19.11.2018 21:11

Το Χόλιγουντ μόλις απένειμε τα τιμητικά του Όσκαρ – Δείτε τους νικητές (Vids)

Η αμερικανική Ακαδημία των Βραβείων Όσκαρ με την σκέψη στραμμένη στα δεκάδες θύματα των πυρκαγιών που κατέστρεψαν την Καλιφόρνια και…
19.11.2018 15:00

Σκύλος κάνει πατίνι και θα σας φτιάξει τη διάθεση (vid)

Ένας απίστευτος σκύλος αποφάσισε να αποκαλύψει το ταλέντο του στο… πατίνι!
