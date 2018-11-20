ΗΠΑ: Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες από σφαίρες στο κέντρο του Ντένβερ

«Πολλοί άνθρωποι τραυματίστηκαν από σφαίρες και διακομίζονται (σε νοσοκομεία) από τον τόπο (του συμβάντος) στη συμβολή της 21ης (οδού) και της (οδού) Λόρενς», ανέφερε η Γενική Αστυνομική Διεύθυνση του Ντένβερ μέσω Twitter, προσθέτοντας ότι διενεργείται έρευνα.

UPDATE: Multiple parties shot and transported from the scene at 21st & Lawrence. No suspect information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.PIO is en route and will meet media at 21st & Arapahoe. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wE6kvdTQAg

Δεν δόθηκαν περισσότερες λεπτομέρειες για το περιστατικό, ενώ δεν είναι σαφές εάν συνελήφθη κάποιος ύποπτος.

Very sad scene in Denver tonight. I was just reading the news about Chicago and then I got the call for this shooting just East of Coors Field. I’m sorry for you all that were hurt or worse. #denver #drone #shooting #breaking #news #breakingnews @KDVR @DenverPolice pic.twitter.com/c72v74qLvO