British national dies in apartment fire in Glyfada

ΗΜΕΡΟΛΟΓΙΟ Παρασκευή 25/10 2019

Εορτολόγιο

Μαρκιανού και Μαρτυρίου, Χρυσάφου μαρτ., Ταβιθάς αγίας, Χρυσάνθη, Χρυσάφιος, Χρυσαφένια

Αυτοκίνητα

Κινούνται σήμερα: Μονά

Δακτύλιος στο Κέντρο της Αθήνας

Σαν σήμερα

Σαν σήμερα το 1881 γεννήθηκε ο Ισπανός ζωγράφος Πάμπλο Πικάσο
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ Παρασκευή 25/10 2019 Δες αναλυτικά το δελτίο καιρού
07:43
Ανατολή
18:35
Δύση
2bf
Ταχ. Ανέμου
27%
Υγρασία
27
Καιρός για… εκδρομή - Δείτε την πρόγνωση για το τριήμερο της 28ης Οκτωβρίου (pics)
25
26/10
25
27/10
24
28/10
22
29/10
23
30/10
23
31/10
22
01/11
Επιπλέον χρηματοδότηση για την προβολή των οίνων - Δείτε ποιους αφορά

Ελένη: Δεν άντεξε και λύγισε on air η Ρούλα Ρέβη - Η αμηχανία του Απόστόλη Τότσικα! (Video & Photos)

Μακελειό σε στρατιωτική βάση στη Ρωσία: Στρατιώτης άνοιξε πυρ - Οκτώ νεκροί

Πόθεν έσχες: Προσοχή λήγει η προθεσμία

Γ. Τσαλίκης: Γιορτάζει τα 26 χρόνια σχέσης με τη γυναίκα του & το μήνυμά του μας έκανε να δακρύσουμε

Κόνσολας: Κορυφαία προτεραιότητα η κάλυψη των νησιών από το ΕΚΑΒ

Φορολοταρία αποδείξεων - aade.gr: Δείτε αν κερδίσατε τα 1.000 ευρώ

Θεοδωρικάκος: «Να βάλουμε τέλος στην αντίληψη ότι η διαφθορά είναι ίδιον του κρατικού μηχανισμού»

Μερομήνια: Η παρατήρηση ορνιθολόγου από την Κρήτη και η ενημέρωση του Σάκη Αρναούτογλου (photo)

Αλλάζει ο καιρός από αύριο - Είναι φυσικό να αλλάξουμε κι εμείς μαζί

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Ξεκίνησε η αποκομιδή των απορριμμάτων – Στόχος να καθαρίσει άμεσα η πόλη

Έπιασε τον άντρα της με ερωμένη - Σάλος με την αντίδρασή της

Θα αποκτήσω μωρό & έχω κατοικίδιο - Ποια θα πρέπει να είναι η προετοιμασία;

Υπόθεση Novartis: Καταθέτει στον εισαγγελέα ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης

O «γίγαντας» της τέχνης με τις άπειρες γυναίκες!

ΠΑΟΚ: Εκτός αποστολής ο Ζαμπά!

Φθινοπωρινές εκπτώσεις 2019: Πότε ξεκινούν και πόσο θα διαρκέσουν

Annie: Το σπουδαίο μιούζικαλ στο ΤΑΕ ΚΒΟ ΝΤΟ

Θέατρο ELIART: «Ο απρόσκλητος επισκέπτης» σε σκηνοθεσία Γιώργου Φρατζεσκάκη

Πώς θα μπούμε στην ομάδα που παίζει για καλό σκοπό

Δήμος Πειραιά: Πρώτη συνεδρίαση του συμβουλίου ένταξης μεταναστών και προσφύγων

Συνελήφθησαν άλλα δύο άτομα για τη νταλίκα του θανάτου με τα 39 πτώματα - Πού στρέφονται οι έρευνες

Η συσκευή που έχουμε όλοι σπίτι μας και σκοτώνει 50 ανθρώπους ετησίως

Για τον Ελληνικό Ερυθρό Σταυρό τραγούδησαν πρέσβεις και διπλωμάτες (pics)

Στιγμές πανικού στο Γαλάτσι: Βίντεο ντοκουμέντο από την πτώση του 45χρονου από τον 5ο

NEWSBOMB

British national dies in apartment fire in Glyfada

Newsroom Newsroom

British national dies in apartment fire in Glyfada

A British national died in a fire that broke out early Friday in her apartment in the Athens coastal suburb of Glyfada.

The firemen put out the fire quickly but found the 65-year-old woman in the living room with burns all over her body. She was transferred to the hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The fire brigade has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.

According to the fire brigade's initial estimates, the fire was caused by a lit cigarette; the woman probably fell asleep while smoking and her clothes and bed caught fire, resulting in her death.

Source: ana-mpa

Επιπλέον χρηματοδότηση για την προβολή των οίνων - Δείτε ποιους αφορά

25 Οκτ 2019 15:29

Ελένη: Δεν άντεξε και λύγισε on air η Ρούλα Ρέβη - Η αμηχανία του Απόστόλη Τότσικα! (Video & Photos)

25 Οκτ 2019 15:26

Μακελειό σε στρατιωτική βάση στη Ρωσία: Στρατιώτης άνοιξε πυρ - Οκτώ νεκροί

25 Οκτ 2019 15:25

Πόθεν έσχες: Προσοχή λήγει η προθεσμία

25 Οκτ 2019 15:23

Γ. Τσαλίκης: Γιορτάζει τα 26 χρόνια σχέσης με τη γυναίκα του & το μήνυμά του μας έκανε να δακρύσουμε

25 Οκτ 2019 15:20

Κόνσολας: Κορυφαία προτεραιότητα η κάλυψη των νησιών από το ΕΚΑΒ

25 Οκτ 2019 15:19

Φορολοταρία αποδείξεων - aade.gr: Δείτε αν κερδίσατε τα 1.000 ευρώ

25 Οκτ 2019 15:18

Θεοδωρικάκος: «Να βάλουμε τέλος στην αντίληψη ότι η διαφθορά είναι ίδιον του κρατικού μηχανισμού»

25 Οκτ 2019 15:15

Μερομήνια: Η παρατήρηση ορνιθολόγου από την Κρήτη και η ενημέρωση του Σάκη Αρναούτογλου (photo)

25 Οκτ 2019 15:15

Αλλάζει ο καιρός από αύριο - Είναι φυσικό να αλλάξουμε κι εμείς μαζί

25 Οκτ 2019 15:14

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Ξεκίνησε η αποκομιδή των απορριμμάτων – Στόχος να καθαρίσει άμεσα η πόλη

25 Οκτ 2019 15:11

Έπιασε τον άντρα της με ερωμένη - Σάλος με την αντίδρασή της

25 Οκτ 2019 15:10

Θα αποκτήσω μωρό & έχω κατοικίδιο - Ποια θα πρέπει να είναι η προετοιμασία;

25 Οκτ 2019 15:10

Υπόθεση Novartis: Καταθέτει στον εισαγγελέα ο Άδωνις Γεωργιάδης

25 Οκτ 2019 15:09

O «γίγαντας» της τέχνης με τις άπειρες γυναίκες!

25 Οκτ 2019 15:09
