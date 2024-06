Η Αληθινή Αγάπη στην Αρχαία Ελλάδα: Πώς η Παιδεία θα φέρει τη νέα συνειδησιακή επανάσταση

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1754: Rafael Sanzio da Urbino (1483 - 1520), better known simply as Raphael, was an Italian painter and architect of the High Renaissance ' The School of Athens' (detail) (restored) The School of Athens was painted 1510 -1511 to decorate with frescoes the rooms now known as the Stanze di Rafael, in the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican. (Photo by Universal History Archive/Getty Images)