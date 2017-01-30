30 Ιανουαρίου 2017 15:50

Ο Τραμπ «ταπώνει» τους επικριτές του

Ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ, Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, συνέχισε σήμερα (30/1) να υπεραμύνεται του επίμαχου διατάγματός του για τη μετανάστευση, λέγοντας πως τα προβλήματα στα αεροδρόμια που σημειώθηκαν στη διάρκεια του Σαββατοκύριακου οφείλονται στην αεροπορική εταιρία Delta και στους διαδηλωτές, και πως ο υπουργός Εσωτερικής Ασφάλειας Τζον Κέλι δήλωσε πως η εφαρμογή των νέων περιορισμών πηγαίνει καλά.

«Μόνο 109 άνθρωποι από τους 325.000 προσήχθησαν για ανάκριση. Τα μεγάλα προβλήματα στα αεροδρόμια προκλήθηκαν από βλάβη στους ηλεκτρονικούς υπολογιστές της Delta... τους διαδηλωτές και τα δάκρυα του γερουσιαστή (Τσακ) Σούμερ. Ο υπουργός Κέλι δήλωσε ότι όλα πηγαίνουν καλά με πολύ λίγα προβλήματα. ΚΑΝΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΠΑΛΙ ΤΗΝ ΑΜΕΡΙΚΗ ΑΣΦΑΛΗ!» έγραψε ο Τραμπ στο Twitter.

Ενώ λίγο πριν τις 15:30 ώρα Ελλάδος ο πρόεδρος των ΗΠΑ διευκρίνισε ότι «αν η απαγόρευση είχε ανακοινωθεί ότι θα τεθεί σε ισχύ μια εβδομάδα αργότερα οι «κακοί» θα είχαν σπεύσει να διαφύγουν από τη χώρα εντός της εβδομάδας. Υπάρχουν πολύ «κακοί» εκεί έξω!».

 

