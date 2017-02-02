ΗΠΑ: Βίαιες διαδηλώσεις στο Μπέρκλεϊ ενάντια σε Ελληνοβρετανό ακροδεξιό ομιλητή (Pics+Vids)

Η εξέλιξη αυτή, γνωστοποιήθηκε μέσω ανάρτησης στο Twitter, καθώς οι διαδηλωτές έστησαν οδοφράγματα, άναψαν φωτιές και πέταξαν κροτίδες.

WOAH. Protestors blocked car in Berkeley. Driver ran them over. Sped off. #Milo pic.twitter.com/GeVVphFxjd — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

PD now warning crowd they may use chemical agents + batons to get crowd at @UCBerkeley #miloatcal protest to leave. Didn't go over well. pic.twitter.com/i4KRg9rHYa — Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) February 2, 2017

#miloatcal Protest moving into South Berkeley. Cal students in the area please shelter in place for your safety @UCB_ResHall @BerkeleyRHA — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017

Fresh paint at Walgreen's pic.twitter.com/7d2L5XYdLv — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

Things are getting violent – smashing ATMs #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/6acLn9q8P2 — Sahil Chinoy (@sahilchinoy) February 2, 2017

They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj — Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017

@berkeleyside: Protestors dressed in masks and black clothing join demonstration against Yiannopoulos. Rocks thrown at @UCPD_Cal pic.twitter.com/JaH5AGtali — Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017

Just toppled a light pole. Craziest protest I've seen in Berkeley by far. Crowd fast turning violent. pic.twitter.com/5ujFLOtA4u — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

Protestors moving to surround attendees. "Fuck those fascists." pic.twitter.com/iWxDshm41p — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

There's a burning "Make America Great Again" hat as the "F Donald Trump" chants pick up. #Milo pic.twitter.com/dM6gdEnf5V — Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017

#BREAKING: UC Berkeley planned event by @Breitbart editor #MiloYiannopoulos is canceled after protest turns violent pic.twitter.com/KsTPQ2yfNG — Kris Cruz (@rc_kris) February 2, 2017

UCPD has issued a stay away in or near Bancroft and Telegraph due to major protest attacks. https://t.co/XxBWL3OaeZ #miloatcal — UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017