ΗΠΑ: Βίαιες διαδηλώσεις στο Μπέρκλεϊ ενάντια σε Ελληνοβρετανό ακροδεξιό ομιλητή (Pics+Vids)

Η διοίκηση του Πανεπιστημίου της Καλιφόρνιας στο Μπέρκλεϊ, αναγκάστηκε τελικά να ακυρώσει την ομιλία του Ελληνοβρετανού υπεύθυνου της ακροδεξιάς ηλεκτρονικής σελίδας ειδήσεων “Breibart News,” Μίλο Γιαννόπουλος, μετά τις διαδηλώσεις που προκλήθηκαν και τον αποκλεισμό των χωρών του πανεπιστημίου.

Η εξέλιξη αυτή, γνωστοποιήθηκε μέσω ανάρτησης στο Twitter, καθώς οι διαδηλωτές έστησαν οδοφράγματα, άναψαν φωτιές και πέταξαν κροτίδες.

