ΗΠΑ: Βίαιες διαδηλώσεις στο Μπέρκλεϊ ενάντια σε Ελληνοβρετανό ακροδεξιό ομιλητή (Pics+Vids)

Η εξέλιξη αυτή, γνωστοποιήθηκε μέσω ανάρτησης στο Twitter, καθώς οι διαδηλωτές έστησαν οδοφράγματα, άναψαν φωτιές και πέταξαν κροτίδες.
WOAH. Protestors blocked car in Berkeley. Driver ran them over. Sped off. #Milo pic.twitter.com/GeVVphFxjd— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017
PD now warning crowd they may use chemical agents + batons to get crowd at @UCBerkeley #miloatcal protest to leave. Didn't go over well. pic.twitter.com/i4KRg9rHYa— Gillian Edevane (@GillianNBC) February 2, 2017
Yiannopoulos event canceled https://t.co/zryxeB6vWz #miloatcal pic.twitter.com/BAm35HiSEx— UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) February 2, 2017
#miloatcal Protest moving into South Berkeley. Cal students in the area please shelter in place for your safety @UCB_ResHall @BerkeleyRHA— UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017
Fresh paint at Walgreen's pic.twitter.com/7d2L5XYdLv— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017
Things are getting violent – smashing ATMs #MiloAtCal pic.twitter.com/6acLn9q8P2— Sahil Chinoy (@sahilchinoy) February 2, 2017
They are surrounding people and beating them with Antifa flags and poles. pic.twitter.com/v3o1kEpwFj— Just Call Me Mister (@MisterMetokur) February 2, 2017
protestor at #MiloYiannopoulos UC Berkeley protest tonight hit in head with bike lock @berkeleyside @ktvu @kron4news @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/iyGxCLYN0B— Daniel McPartlan (@dancalbear) February 2, 2017
@berkeleyside: Protestors dressed in masks and black clothing join demonstration against Yiannopoulos. Rocks thrown at @UCPD_Cal pic.twitter.com/JaH5AGtali— Carlo David (@carlodavid1115) February 2, 2017
Just toppled a light pole. Craziest protest I've seen in Berkeley by far. Crowd fast turning violent. pic.twitter.com/5ujFLOtA4u— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017
Protestors moving to surround attendees. "Fuck those fascists." pic.twitter.com/iWxDshm41p— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017
There's a burning "Make America Great Again" hat as the "F Donald Trump" chants pick up. #Milo pic.twitter.com/dM6gdEnf5V— Michael Bodley (@michael_bodley) February 2, 2017
#BREAKING: UC Berkeley planned event by @Breitbart editor #MiloYiannopoulos is canceled after protest turns violent pic.twitter.com/KsTPQ2yfNG— Kris Cruz (@rc_kris) February 2, 2017
Tear gas #miloatcal pic.twitter.com/CTvq5MYq7F— Angela T-T (@awildtangela) February 2, 2017
UCPD has issued a stay away in or near Bancroft and Telegraph due to major protest attacks. https://t.co/XxBWL3OaeZ #miloatcal— UC Police, Berkeley (@UCPD_Cal) February 2, 2017
BREAKING: The scheduled performance by Milo Yiannopoulos has been cancelled. More info to come.— UC Berkeley (@UCBerkeley) February 2, 2017
