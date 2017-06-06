06 Ιουνίου 2017 13:28

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Επίθεση Λονδίνο: Ενός λεπτού σιγή στην μνήμη των θυμάτων απ’ άκρη σ’ άκρη στη Βρετανία (Pics)

Το Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο τήρησε στις 11.00 τοπική ώρα (13.00 ώρα Ελλάδος) ενός λεπτού σιγή στην μνήμη των θυμάτων της επίθεσης του σαββάτου στην καρδιά του Λονδίνου, την ευθύνη για την οποία ανέλαβε η οργάνωση Ισλαμικό Κράτος (ISIS).

Οι σημαίες είναι μεσίστιες στα δημόσια κτήρια της χώρας και θα παραμείνουν μέχρι το βράδυ.

Πηγή: Twitter, ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ, Reuters

