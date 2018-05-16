Τραγωδία στην Ινδία: Κατέρρευσε γέφυρα καταπλακώνοντας δεκάδες ανθρώπους – Τουλάχιστον 19 νεκροί

Οι ινδικές αρχές εκφράζουν φόβους ότι κάτω από τα συντρίμμια που εκτείνονται σε μήκος 15 περίπου μέτρων βρίσκονται περισσότεροι νεκροί ή εγκλωβισμένοι.
#Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident: Damaged vehicles being removed from the spot. Raj Pratap Singh, member of the committee constituted by #UttarPradesh government to probe the incident, visits the site pic.twitter.com/fARdNAu8J7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2018
Τουλάχιστον 3 άνθρωποι ανασύρθηκαν από τα συντρίμμια ζωντανοί, σύμφωνα με τους Times of India.
Rescue & relief operations underway at the site of Varanasi under-construction flyover collapse incident. 16 bodies have been recovered till now, death toll expected to rise. 3 people rescued. pic.twitter.com/hsTq0F1Uob— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 15, 2018
Δείτε φωτογραφίες στην παρακάτω gallery του Newsbomb.gr