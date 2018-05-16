16 Μαίου 2018 21:07

Τραγωδία στην Ινδία: Κατέρρευσε γέφυρα καταπλακώνοντας δεκάδες ανθρώπους – Τουλάχιστον 19 νεκροί

Φόβοι ότι ο αριθμός των νεκρών θα αυξηθεί

Τουλάχιστον 19 άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν όταν μια πεζογέφυρα υπό κατασκευή κατέρρευσε σε αυτοκινητόδρομο, καταπλακώνοντας πεζούς και αυτοκίνητα στην πόλη Βαρανάσι της Βόρειας Ινδίας.

Οι ινδικές αρχές εκφράζουν φόβους ότι κάτω από τα συντρίμμια που εκτείνονται σε μήκος 15 περίπου μέτρων βρίσκονται περισσότεροι νεκροί ή εγκλωβισμένοι.

Τουλάχιστον 3 άνθρωποι ανασύρθηκαν από τα συντρίμμια ζωντανοί, σύμφωνα με τους Times of India.

