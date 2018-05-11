11 Μαίου 2018 18:03

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Πυροβολισμοί σε σχολείο στην Καλιφόρνια (Vid)

Λύκειο στο Πάλμντειλ της Καλιφόρνια εκκενώθηκε από ισχυρές δυνάμεις της αστυνομίας καθώς σύμφωνα με μαρτυρίες εντός του σχολείου κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερος ένοπλος άνδρας.

Σύμφωνα με τις υπηρεσίες ασφαλείας τουλάχιστον ένα άτομο φέρεται να έχει τραυματιστεί μέχρι στιγμής από τα πυρά.

Το Highland High School βρίσκεται περίπου μία ώρα βόρεια του Λος Άντζελες.

Οι πρώτες ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για ένα μαθητή ο οποίος εθεάθη να φέρει όπλο.

