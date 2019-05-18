Πριν από το τελευταίο δημιούργημα του MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe), είχαν προηγηθεί 21 επικές ταινίες.
Δείτε στο βίντεο όλα τα trailer των ταινιών Marvel, από το 2008, όταν τα πάντα ξεκίνησαν με τον «Iron Man».
21 ταινίες + το «Avengers: Endgame» αλλά και η επόμενη που θα είναι το «Spider-Man: Far From Home».
- 00:00 Iron Man
- 02:23 The Incredible Hulk
- 04:49 Iron Man 2
- 07:13 Thor
- 09:36 Captain America: The First Avenger
- 12:01 The Avengers
- 13:57 Iron Man 3
- 16:22 Thor: The Dark World
- 18:46 Captain America: The Winter Soldier
- 21:10 Guardians of the Galaxy
- 23:35 Avengers: Age of Ultron
- 25:45 Ant-Man
- 28:08 Captain America: Civil War
- 30:32 Doctor Strange
- 32:53 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- 35:14 Spider-Man: Homecoming
- 37:23 Thor: Ragnarok
- 39:49 Black Panther
- 42:06 Avengers: Infinity War
- 44:30 Ant-Man and the Wasp
- 46:47 Captain Marvel
- 49:04 Avengers: Endgame
- 51:29 Spider-Man: Far From Home
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Newsbomb.gr.