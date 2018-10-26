Σεισμός στη Ζάκυνθο: Δημιουργήθηκε τσουνάμι 20 εκατοστών
26 Οκτωβρίου 2018 07:00

Σεισμός στη Ζάκυνθο: Δημιουργήθηκε τσουνάμι 20 εκατοστών

Σεισμός στη Ζάκυνθο - Όλες οι ειδήσεις:Ένα μικρό κύμα τσουνάμι 20 περίπου εκατοστών δημιουργήθηκε από τον ισχυρό σεισμό των 6,4 βαθμών της κλίμακας Ρίχτερ που ταρακούνησε τη μισή Ελλάδα.

Σύμφωνα με το Forecast Weather, που επικαλείται στοιχεία τις ιστοσελίδας AmericanEarthquakes.com, τα όργανα καταγραφής κοντά στην ηπειρωτική χώρα ανιχνεύουν μεταβολές της στάθμης της θάλασσας κατά 15-20 εκατοστά.

Οι αριθμοί αυτοί είναι πολύ δύσκολο να αποβούν καταστροφικοί, ωστόσο όπως επισημαίνει η ιστοσελίδα συνήθως το πρώτο κύμα τις περισσότερες φορές δεν είναι το μεγαλύτερο και ενδέχεται να ακολουθήσουν άλλα, μεγαλύτερα.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, το τσουνάμι παρατηρήθηκε στις ακτές της δυτικής Πελοποννήσου και της Ιταλίας.

