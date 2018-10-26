Σεισμός στη Ζάκυνθο: Δημιουργήθηκε τσουνάμι 20 εκατοστών

Σύμφωνα με το Forecast Weather, που επικαλείται στοιχεία τις ιστοσελίδας AmericanEarthquakes.com, τα όργανα καταγραφής κοντά στην ηπειρωτική χώρα ανιχνεύουν μεταβολές της στάθμης της θάλασσας κατά 15-20 εκατοστά.

Οι αριθμοί αυτοί είναι πολύ δύσκολο να αποβούν καταστροφικοί, ωστόσο όπως επισημαίνει η ιστοσελίδα συνήθως το πρώτο κύμα τις περισσότερες φορές δεν είναι το μεγαλύτερο και ενδέχεται να ακολουθήσουν άλλα, μεγαλύτερα.

Σύμφωνα με πληροφορίες, το τσουνάμι παρατηρήθηκε στις ακτές της δυτικής Πελοποννήσου και της Ιταλίας.

⚠️Possibly a #tsunami is being registered in the #Calabria region, Italy, located about 350 KM from the epicenter of the #earthquake in #Greece, the stations are located in the communes of #LeCastella and #Crotone.#EQVT, #terremoto, #seismós, #σεισμός, #sismo, #temblor. pic.twitter.com/9m6UaAlxY8