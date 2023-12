Πόλεμος στο Ισραήλ: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι θάνατοι πέντε στρατιωτών - Οι τέσσερις κατά τις μάχες στη Γάζα

Today, we announce the death of 5 IDF soldiers:



?️MSG (Res.) Liav Atiya, a 25-year-old combat soldier in the 6623 Battalion, fell in battle in southern Gaza.



?️MSG (Res.) Omri Ben Shachar, a 25-year-old combat soldier in the 6623 Battalion, fell in battle in southern Gaza.… pic.twitter.com/T74gp00f0e