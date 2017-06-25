25 Ιουνίου 2017 13:06

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στη Αγγλία: Αυτοκίνητο εμβόλισε μουσουλμάνους στο Νιούκαστλ (Pics+Vids)

Φωτογραφίες:

Τρία παιδιά και τρεις ενήλικες έχουν μεταφερθεί στο νοσοκομείο τραυματισμένοι από  αυτοκίνητο που έπεσε με ταχύτητα σε πλήθος μουσουλμάνων κατά τη διάρκεια της ισλαμικής εορτής Eid στο Νιουκάστλ της Αγγλίας σήμερα Κυριακή 25 Ιουνίου.

 

Η αστυνομία της Northumbria δήλωσε στην Chronicle Live ότι επρόκειτο για «ατύχημα χωρίς τρομοκρατικά κίνητρα σύμφωνα με τις αρχικές έρευνες».

Μία 42χρονη γυναίκα συνελήφθη σε σχέση με το συμβάν και ανακρίνεται από την αστυνομία.

Πηγή: The Sun

