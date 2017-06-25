Συναγερμός στη Αγγλία: Αυτοκίνητο εμβόλισε μουσουλμάνους στο Νιούκαστλ (Pics+Vids)

WESTGATE SPORTS CENTRE UPDATE: It is now confirmed that their are six casualties.— Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 25, 2017
Η αστυνομία της Northumbria δήλωσε στην Chronicle Live ότι επρόκειτο για «ατύχημα χωρίς τρομοκρατικά κίνητρα σύμφωνα με τις αρχικές έρευνες».
The scene inside the car park of the sports centre on Westgate Road, where a child as reportedly been hit by a car pic.twitter.com/GYtL8a27gI— Sara Nichol (@SaraNichol10) June 25, 2017
Μία 42χρονη γυναίκα συνελήφθη σε σχέση με το συμβάν και ανακρίνεται από την αστυνομία.
June 25, 2017
Thanks to Newcastle police @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/5UyPl2FHcC— Abz. (@Riskyy_Abz) June 25, 2017
The moment a car ploughed into pedestrians after Eid prayers in Newcastle (West road) pic.twitter.com/GscDSQLuDd— Harris (@MrHarrisAhmed) June 25, 2017
What I just seen is scary the car running over the people but not on purpose she was trying to hold the brakes and hit the people— Abz. (@Riskyy_Abz) June 25, 2017
West road, Newcastle pic.twitter.com/jhjzHJODkK— Harris (@MrHarrisAhmed) June 25, 2017
Πηγή: The Sun
Η ΓΝΩΜΗ ΣΟΥ ΜΕΤΡΑΕΙ