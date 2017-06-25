Συναγερμός στη Αγγλία: Αυτοκίνητο εμβόλισε μουσουλμάνους στο Νιούκαστλ (Pics+Vids)

WESTGATE SPORTS CENTRE UPDATE: It is now confirmed that their are six casualties. — Northumbria Police (@northumbriapol) June 25, 2017

Η αστυνομία της Northumbria δήλωσε στην Chronicle Live ότι επρόκειτο για «ατύχημα χωρίς τρομοκρατικά κίνητρα σύμφωνα με τις αρχικές έρευνες».

The scene inside the car park of the sports centre on Westgate Road, where a child as reportedly been hit by a car pic.twitter.com/GYtL8a27gI — Sara Nichol (@SaraNichol10) June 25, 2017

Μία 42χρονη γυναίκα συνελήφθη σε σχέση με το συμβάν και ανακρίνεται από την αστυνομία.

The moment a car ploughed into pedestrians after Eid prayers in Newcastle (West road) pic.twitter.com/GscDSQLuDd — Harris (@MrHarrisAhmed) June 25, 2017

What I just seen is scary the car running over the people but not on purpose she was trying to hold the brakes and hit the people — Abz. (@Riskyy_Abz) June 25, 2017

Πηγή: The Sun