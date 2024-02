Φρεγάτες Belharra: Παίρνει μορφή ο «Νέαρχος» -Νέες φωτογραφίες από τη Γαλλία

[#Navgreek] ⚓​??​ #FDI Nearchos takes shape!



After the first block was placed in the dry dock in 2023, the 9 pre-outfitted hull blocks have been accurately laid on the keel line and are being welded together.

teams work together on this 2nd FDI for the Greek Navy.