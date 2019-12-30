All four passengers on sail boat adrift in Saronic Gulf now safe and well

Three of the people on board the yacht were rescued by a Hellenic Navy SuperPuma helicopter and were being taken to Kotroni, Marathonas, while the fourth was picked up by a tanker bound for Elefsina.

The yacht lost its engine and its sails were torn near the islet of Agios Georgios, in difficult conditions with gale-force winds of up to 8-9 Beaufort.

Authorities said a tug boat in the area was now making an effort to salvage the sailing yacht.

