PM Mitsotakis to visit education ministry for launch of 'Digital Frondistirio'

The Digital Frondistirio for students in the last year of school has its official opening on Tuesday and has been touted by the education ministry as the "the great innovation" of the current school year and a tool for reducing inequality. On the occasion of the launch, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be visiting the education ministry on Tuesday afternoon, at 17:00.

Using the online platform digitalschool.gr, the approximately 120,000 final-year school students will be able to register for free online lessons on all the exam subjects, conducted live in the afternoons. A total of 98 teachers will provide individual support for the 45 lessons on which pupils are examined in June, while students will also be able to participate in the lessons interactively and have access to the entire syllabus in electronic form.

