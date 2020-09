Κορoνοϊός - Βρετανία: Δείτε τα επτά ελληνικά νησιά που μπαίνουν στην «κόκκινη» λίστα

Seven Greek islands are to be removed from England's travel "safe list" at 4am on Wednesday 9 September, @GrantShapps has announced.



They are: Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Crete, Santorini and Zakynthos.



For live updates, click here: https://t.co/VHZatHdNuk pic.twitter.com/We0ScyoyZf