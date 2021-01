Φρίκη: Παρίστανε τον ντελιβερά και την βίασε μέσα στο σπίτι της

?WANTED for RAPE: On 12/31 at 11:45 AM near E30 St and 3 Av in #Manhattan, the perp, posing as a delivery man, entered a female victim’s apartment and forcibly raped her. He then stole her credit/debit cards and fled. Recognize him? Call us at 800-577-TIPS. It’s ANONYMOUS. pic.twitter.com/rwCwkQGF3M