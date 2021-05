«Φιέστα» Ερντογάν για την επέτειο της Άλωσης της Κωνσταντινούπολης

President @RTErdogan recited the Quran at a reception in the historic Aya Sofia in @Turkey yesterday. The light of the Tajweed in enlivens the heart of the listener in the lively Qiraat.

long live @RTErdogan

love for turkey embassedor in Bangladesh @Mustafa_O_Turan.

????❣️???? pic.twitter.com/42LQNhrQK0