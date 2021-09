Ουκρανία: Απόπειρα δολοφονίας με στόχο σύμβουλο του προέδρου

#BREAKING: Attempted assassination of Ukraine's President Zelensky's Aide Serhii Shefir. Attackers used an assault rifle, fired 10 bullets at Shefir's car in Lisnyky village near Kyiv. Shefir is safe, his driver is wounded and in an ICU. Media: Shefir had a conflict with Zelensky pic.twitter.com/IGaIecRs1Q