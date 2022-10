Ιράν: Η «επανάσταση της μαντήλας» εξαπλώνεται σε σχολεία και πανεπιστήμια

*Must-See on #Iran* (3 of 6)



In this clip, girl high school students--in a classroom w/out their forced-hijab--sing what has come to be the anthem of #IranProtests: "Baraye..." ("For...") by Shervin Hajipour (who has been arrested). #MahsaAmini⁩ #مهسا_امینی #اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/fRg3GWkg4D