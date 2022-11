Βραζιλία: Δύο νεκροί και δεκάδες αγνοούμενοι από κατολίσθηση

#BREAKING #BRAZIL #BRASIL



?BRAZIL :#VIDEO MASSIVE LANDSLIDE ON THE BR 376 HIGHWAY IN GUARATUBA MUNICIPALITY, IN PARANA,



Many cars and trucks were buried.

Many cars and trucks were buried.

1 person dead, many missing people.