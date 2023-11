Απίστευτη ανακάλυψη: Βρέθηκε προϊστορικό τέρας διασταύρωσης καρχαρία, σαύρας και φιδιού

Ragnarok has arrived - happy #MosasaurMonday!

It is my pleasure to introduce JORMUNGANDR WALHALLAENSIS, a new mosasaur from North Dakota! I’ve worked on Jorgie with Clint & Nathan for the past ~1.5 yrs & I am BEYOND stoked to finally share it with everyone!

