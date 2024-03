Ρωσία: Αυτοί είναι οι τρομοκράτες που έσπειραν τον θάνατο στη Μόσχα

???BREAKING: FOUR ALLEGED MOSCOW ATTACKERS IDENTIFIED



Russia has revealed the names of four of the six people alleged to be responsible for the terror attack at the Crocus City Hall, which claimed the lives of over 70 people so far.



Nasridinov Makhmadrasul, Ismonov Rivozhidin,… https://t.co/pxCvYezeqS pic.twitter.com/BXw3vDDZa3