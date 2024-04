Εικόνες σοκ στην Κίνα: Σαρωτικοί άνεμοι παρέσυραν ανθρώπους στο κενό ενώ κοιμόντουσαν - Επτά νεκροί

The share of CO2 in the atmosphere is 0.04%.

Of this, the share of anthropogenic CO2 is 1%.

?So anthropogenic CO2 in the atmosphere is only 0.0004%.

Think about that?‼️

In 2020, $635 billion dollars was spent on CO2, and that figure is growing every year.#China #storm #climate pic.twitter.com/fwJFmT6ZC2