Ανατρεπτική μελέτη: Γιατί οι κοριοί «δεν πεθαίνουν» - Έχουν αντοχή 20.000 φορές υψηλότερη

FILE - This Aug. 19, 2010 file photo shows adult bed bugs crawling on a piece of paper in a tiny jar in New Brunswick, N.J., during a pest control convention at Rutgers University. New York City's bedbugs have climbed out of bed and boldly marched into places like the Empire State Building, Bloomingdales and Lincoln Center, causing fresh anxiety among New Yorkers and tourists alike. New Yorkers have to deal with them in the workplace, while tourists planning trips are frantic about how to avoid getting bitten and bringing home the bloodsucking pests. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)