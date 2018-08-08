08 Αυγούστου 2018 17:33

Πυροβολισμοί σε νοσοκομείο στη Νέα Υόρκη (pics+vid)

Πυροβολισμοί σημειώθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο Westchester Medical Center σε προάστιο της Νέας Υόρκης

Στο σημείο έσπευσαν δυνάμεις της αστυνομίας, ενώ σύμφωνα με αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης οι πυροβολισμοί ακούστηκαν από τον τέταρτο όροφο του νοσοκομείου.

Σύμφωνα με ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες από αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, ένας άνδρας φέρεται να πυροβόλησε τη σύζυγό του, πριν αυτοκτονήσει με το ίδιο όπλο. Ωστόσο, μέχρι στιγμής το περιστατικό ερευνάται.

Το νοσοκομείο έχει εκκενωθεί.

