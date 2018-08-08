Πυροβολισμοί σε νοσοκομείο στη Νέα Υόρκη (pics+vid)

Στο σημείο έσπευσαν δυνάμεις της αστυνομίας, ενώ σύμφωνα με αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης οι πυροβολισμοί ακούστηκαν από τον τέταρτο όροφο του νοσοκομείου.

Σύμφωνα με ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες από αμερικανικά μέσα ενημέρωσης, ένας άνδρας φέρεται να πυροβόλησε τη σύζυγό του, πριν αυτοκτονήσει με το ίδιο όπλο. Ωστόσο, μέχρι στιγμής το περιστατικό ερευνάται.

Το νοσοκομείο έχει εκκενωθεί.

Δείτε βίντεο και φωτογραφίες από το σημείο:

County PD Crime Scene Unit arriving at Westchester Medical Center. There are reports of a shooting on the 4th floor, which an employee said is the ICU. pic.twitter.com/EpxP6GLd4Y — Matt Coyne (@coynereports) 8 Αυγούστου 2018

At Westchester Medical Center where there were reports of shots fired. Just spoke with an employee who says it happened on the 4th floor, which is intensive care @News12WC pic.twitter.com/B6E1jhfsaj — Nicole Sommavilla (@NeSommavilla) 8 Αυγούστου 2018