Συναγερμός στο Ουισκόνσιν των ΗΠΑ: Ένοπλη επίθεση σε κτήριο στο Μίντλεντον - Δείτε LIVE εικόνα

Σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές, αυτόπτες μάρτυρες έκαναν λόγο για μπαράζ πυροβολισμών από έναν ένοπλο που κρατούσε περίστροφο.



Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό εάν υπάρχουν νεκροί ή τραυματίες, αλλά ασθενοφόρα έχουν αποχωρίσει από το σημείο μεταφέροντας άγνωστο αριθμό ατόμων.



Τουλάχιστον 50 περιπολικά βρίσκονται στο σημείο, σύμφωνα με ρεπορτάζ τοπικών μέσων ενημέρωσης.

Δείτε live εικόνα απο το σημείο της επίθεσης:



#BREAKING New pictures of the active shooting incident at Middleton office park https://t.co/SC6KmiuuBI pic.twitter.com/TsKRrfaLtU — FOX6 News (@fox6now) September 19, 2018

.@ATFStPaul responding to report of an active shooter in Middleton, Wis. Media queries should be directed to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/tTBPCThnPD — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) September 19, 2018

At least 50 cop cars in Middleton after reports of active shooter. pic.twitter.com/9ZEjtCF6Ke — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018

Some witnesses says shooter ran into this building 1800 Deming Way, police around the perimeter pic.twitter.com/47m3RX0N5H — Keely Arthur (@news3keely) September 19, 2018