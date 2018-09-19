19 Σεπτεμβρίου 2018 19:20

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Συναγερμός στο Ουισκόνσιν των ΗΠΑ: Ένοπλη επίθεση σε κτήριο στο Μίντλεντον - Δείτε LIVE εικόνα

Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει στην πόλη Μίντλεντον στο Ουισκόνσιν των ΗΠΑ έπειτα από αναφορές για ένοπλη επίθεση σε κτήριο εταιρείας ανάπτυξης λογισμικού. Πολλά ασθενοφόρα και αστυνομικές δυνάμεις έχουν σπεύσει στο σημείο και έχουν αποκλείσει την περιοχή του Μάντισον.

Σύμφωνα με τις τοπικές αρχές, αυτόπτες μάρτυρες έκαναν λόγο για μπαράζ πυροβολισμών από έναν ένοπλο που κρατούσε περίστροφο.

Μέχρι στιγμής δεν έχει γίνει γνωστό εάν υπάρχουν νεκροί ή τραυματίες, αλλά ασθενοφόρα έχουν αποχωρίσει από το σημείο μεταφέροντας άγνωστο αριθμό ατόμων.

Τουλάχιστον 50 περιπολικά βρίσκονται στο σημείο, σύμφωνα με ρεπορτάζ τοπικών μέσων ενημέρωσης.

Δείτε live εικόνα απο το σημείο της επίθεσης:

