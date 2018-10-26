Τραγωδία στην Ιορδανία: Σχολικό λεωφορείο παρασύρθηκε από χείμαρρο - 20 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες

Τα σωστικά συνεργεία κατόρθωσαν να διασώσουν 37 ανθρώπους στο πλαίσιο μεγάλης επιχείρησης με την συνδρομή ελικοπτέρων και δυτών.

Jordan: A bus carrying 37 children and 7 teachers was swept away in floods near the Dead Sea, at least 14 were killed and 22 were injured, many are still missing, the IDF sent a team to assist the Jordanian authorities with the searches. pic.twitter.com/3VJ6SOsEqa — News On The Minute (@NewsOnTheMin) October 25, 2018

Μεταξύ των νεκρών είναι και αρκετά παιδιά που είχαν πάει εκδρομή με το σχολείο τους.

18 people killed in #Jordan due to heavy floods as a result of a rain storm. The 18 were school students who were in a school trip in the dead sea area when floods surprised them pic.twitter.com/nIkv6LOWOB — Saif Bitar (@BitarSaif) October 25, 2018

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε σε απόσταση 50 χιλιομέτρων δυτικά του Αμάν.

#BREAKING: Israel IDF is helping Jordanian forces search for a group of school children from Jordan whose bus was swept away in flooding by the Dead Sea pic.twitter.com/AQYkHWbTxB — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 25, 2018

Σύμφωνα με εκπρόσωπο των αρχών, στο σχολικό επέβαιναν 37 μαθητές και 7 συνοδοί.

Breaking: The #IDF is currently assisting Jordan, at the request of #Jordan, in rescuing a bus of children swept away in the floods on the Jordanian side of the Dead Sea. Search and rescue units deployed. Praying for the safety of all!

צילום: עמיר אלוני pic.twitter.com/4Rz22jYrIw — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) October 25, 2018

«Οι μαθητές είχαν πάει σχολική εκδρομή, το δυστύχημα προκλήθηκε από την κατάρρευση τμήματος του δρόμου εξαιτίας των κατακλυσμιαίων βροχών» συμπλήρωσε ο αξιωματούχος.