Σεισμός: Αυτά είναι τα ρήγματα στα οποία θα εκδηλωθούν οι επόμενες μεγάλες δονήσεις
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
26.10.201812:37

Σεισμός: Αυτά είναι τα ρήγματα στα οποία θα εκδηλωθούν οι επόμενες μεγάλες δονήσεις

Τα ρήγματα στα οποία αναμένεται να εκδηλωθούν…
Σοκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη: 93χρονος μαχαίρωσε την 90χρονη σύζυγό του και αυτοτραυματίστηκε (vid)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
26.10.201819:58

Σοκ στη Θεσσαλονίκη: 93χρονος μαχαίρωσε την 90χρονη σύζυγό του και αυτοτραυματίστηκε (vid)

Συναγερμός σήμανε στην Αστυνομία της Θεσσαλονίκης το…
Τριπλό έγκλημα στον Έβρο: «Μίλησε» το DNA (video)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
26.10.201819:03

Τριπλό έγκλημα στον Έβρο: «Μίλησε» το DNA (video)

Την αρχική εκτίμηση και τους φόβους του…
Κώστας Σημίτης: Ο κύριος «ευχαριστώ πολύ τις ΗΠΑ» που δεν ήξερε ποτέ τίποτα και κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερος
ΤΡΟΜΟΚΡΑΤΗΣ
26.10.201810:20

Κώστας Σημίτης: Ο κύριος «ευχαριστώ πολύ τις ΗΠΑ» που δεν ήξερε ποτέ τίποτα και κυκλοφορεί ελεύθερος

Μίζες εξοπλιστικά | Ειδήσεις: Αν έπρεπε να…
Αιματηρή συμπλοκή στο Μαρούσι: Του επιτέθηκε με μαχαίρι (pics)
ΕΛΛΑΔΑ
26.10.201817:56

Αιματηρή συμπλοκή στο Μαρούσι: Του επιτέθηκε με μαχαίρι (pics)

Πανικός προκλήθηκε νωρίς το απόγευμα της Παρασκευής…
26 Οκτωβρίου 2018 19:12

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Τραγωδία στην Ιορδανία: Σχολικό λεωφορείο παρασύρθηκε από χείμαρρο - 20 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες

Τραγωδία στην Ιορδανία: Σχολικό λεωφορείο παρασύρθηκε από χείμαρρο - 20 οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΙΣ ΦΩΤΟΓΡΑΦΙΕΣ

Ιορδανία | Ειδήσεις: Τουλάχιστον 20 είναι οι νεκροί από τις πλημμύρες που έπληξαν την Ιορδανία κι ενώ τα σωστικά συνεργεία διεξάγουν σήμερα 26 Οκτωβρίου έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό επιζώντων στις ακτές της Νεκρής Θάλασσας.

Τα σωστικά συνεργεία κατόρθωσαν να διασώσουν 37 ανθρώπους στο πλαίσιο μεγάλης επιχείρησης με την συνδρομή ελικοπτέρων και δυτών.

Μεταξύ των νεκρών είναι και αρκετά παιδιά που είχαν πάει εκδρομή με το σχολείο τους.

Το δυστύχημα σημειώθηκε σε απόσταση 50 χιλιομέτρων δυτικά του Αμάν.

Σύμφωνα με εκπρόσωπο των αρχών, στο σχολικό επέβαιναν 37 μαθητές και 7 συνοδοί.

«Οι μαθητές είχαν πάει σχολική εκδρομή, το δυστύχημα προκλήθηκε από την κατάρρευση τμήματος του δρόμου εξαιτίας των κατακλυσμιαίων βροχών» συμπλήρωσε ο αξιωματούχος.

 

PHOTO GALLERY
ΔΙΑΒΑΣΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
Βρέθηκε αρχαίο «κόμικ» με... ελληνικά γράμματα σε τάφο του 1ου αιώνα μ.Χ. στην Ιορδανία! (vid)

Βρέθηκε αρχαίο «κόμικ» με... ελληνικά γράμματα σε τάφο του 1ου αιώνα μ.Χ. στην Ιορδανία! (vid)

«Βόμβα» από Τραμπ: Προτείνει νέο κράτος Παλαιστίνης – Ιορδανίας!

«Βόμβα» από Τραμπ: Προτείνει νέο κράτος Παλαιστίνης – Ιορδανίας!

Διήμερη περιοδεία της Μέρκελ σε Ιορδανία και Λίβανο

Διήμερη περιοδεία της Μέρκελ σε Ιορδανία και Λίβανο

BOMBTV

Η αντίδραση ενός μωρού όταν του δίνεται ένα μικρόφωνο (vid)
26.10.2018 17:13

Η αντίδραση ενός μωρού όταν του δίνεται ένα μικρόφωνο (vid)

Ένα μωρό, περνάει υπέροχα όταν πιάνει για πρώτη φορά μικρόφωνο στα χέρια του!
26.10.2018 16:58

Όταν ένας σκύλος δεν ντρέπεται να δείξει πόσο πεινάει (vid)

Ένας αστείος σκύλος πεινάει και δεν είναι διατεθειμένος να το κρύψει!
26.10.2018 16:52

Οι πιο αστείες βουτιές! (vid)

Οι βουτιές είναι εντυπωσιακές, αλλά μόνο όταν γίνονται σωστά.
ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ