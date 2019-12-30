Mitsotakis: Our neighbourhoods will soon be better protected

It is the government's decision is to reinforce the police with both personnel and equipment, with immediate and tangible results for the security of the public, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at the presentation of the new DI.AS police unit, at the training center in Markopoulos, Attica.

The residents of Athens neighbourhoods will soon have greater protection and see police patrols at their side, the prime minister emphasised, with police personnel on the streets and not behind desks, tackling both small-scale and serious day-to-day crime and restoring a sense of security.

The prime minister referred to the mandate given to him by voters in the 2019 elections, saying that the Greek people had asked for fewer taxes, new investments and jobs and more security.

"Everything we said, we have put into action," he added, noting that one of the primary policy pledges made by the government was to enhance the personnel and equipment of the police force. This was now happening, he noted, with the completion of tenders for the purchase of 450 patrol cars, new bullet-proof vests, radios and other equipment and the hiring of additional staff.

The event, attended by the leadership of the police force and the civil protection ministry, marked the completion of the training of 1,500 new special guards that will be added to the DI.AS patrols.

