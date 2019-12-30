Mitsotakis: Our neighbourhoods will soon be better protected

ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΤΕ ΑΜΕΣΩΣ Ο,ΤΙ ΣΚΑΕΙ
ΗΜΕΡΟΛΟΓΙΟ Δευτέρα 30/12 2019

Εορτολόγιο

Ανυσίας, Θεοδώρας οσίας, Φιλεταίρου μάρτ., Λέοντος οσίου, Γεδεών νεομάρτ., Ανύσιος, Ανυσία, Γεδεών, Ιωσήφ, Ιωσηφίνα, Φιλέταιρος, Φιλεταιρία,

Αυτοκίνητα

Κινούνται σήμερα: Ζυγά

Δακτύλιος στο Κέντρο της Αθήνας

Σαν σήμερα

Σαν σήμερα το 2006 ο Σαντάμ Χουσεΐν θανατώνεται δι’ απαγχονισμού
ΚΑΙΡΟΣ Δευτέρα 30/12 2019 Δες αναλυτικά το δελτίο καιρού
07:40
Ανατολή
17:14
Δύση
3bf
Ταχ. Ανέμου
95%
Υγρασία
3
Ζηνοβία: Στην κατάψυξη και σήμερα η χώρα - Πού θα χιονίσει τις επόμενες ώρες
8
31/12
11
01/01
7
02/01
10
03/01
12
04/01
12
05/01
10
06/01
ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ
Πυροβολισμοί ΤΩΡΑ στο Βερολίνο

Πυροβολισμοί ΤΩΡΑ στο Βερολίνο

15:21
Κηδεία Θάνου Μικρούτσικου: Ήταν όλοι εκεί - Θλίψη στο «τελευταίο αντίο» στον σπουδαίο μουσικοσυνθέτη

Κηδεία Θάνου Μικρούτσικου: Ήταν όλοι εκεί - Θλίψη στο «τελευταίο αντίο» στον σπουδαίο μουσικοσυνθέτη

VIDPIC 15:17
Τι γνωρίζετε για τις πρωτεΐνες;

Τι γνωρίζετε για τις πρωτεΐνες;

15:10
Έκανε ένεση για να μεγαλώσει το μόριό του αλλά έπαθε κάτι τρομακτικό!

Έκανε ένεση για να μεγαλώσει το μόριό του αλλά έπαθε κάτι τρομακτικό!

14:59
Εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο πασίγνωστος ηθοποιός (pics)

Εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο πασίγνωστος ηθοποιός (pics)

PIC 14:56
Παναθηναϊκός: Οι δυσκολίες για Μορλάνες

Παναθηναϊκός: Οι δυσκολίες για Μορλάνες

14:54
Κακοκαιρία: Ποιοι δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί - Πού χρειάζονται αντιολισθητικές αλυσίδες

Κακοκαιρία: Ποιοι δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί - Πού χρειάζονται αντιολισθητικές αλυσίδες

14:53
Καιρός: Χιόνισε σε πολλές περιοχές της Αθήνας - Δείτε τα βίντεο

Καιρός: Χιόνισε σε πολλές περιοχές της Αθήνας - Δείτε τα βίντεο

VIDPIC 14:52
Δείτε LIVE πού χιονίζει ΤΩΡΑ σε όλη τη χώρα

Δείτε LIVE πού χιονίζει ΤΩΡΑ σε όλη τη χώρα

14:51
Καιρός: Στο έλεος της «Ζηνοβίας» η χώρα - Πολλά προβλήματα - Πού θα χτυπήσει ο χιονιάς σε λίγες ώρες

Καιρός: Στο έλεος της «Ζηνοβίας» η χώρα - Πολλά προβλήματα - Πού θα χτυπήσει ο χιονιάς σε λίγες ώρες

VIDPIC 14:51
Βίντεο που κόβει την ανάσα: Η δραματική διάσωση των επιβατών από ιστιοφόρο στον Σαρωνικό

Βίντεο που κόβει την ανάσα: Η δραματική διάσωση των επιβατών από ιστιοφόρο στον Σαρωνικό

VIDPIC 14:45
Κηδεία Θάνου Μικρούτσικου: Συντετριμμένος ο αδελφός του Ανδρέας στο «τελευταίο αντίο» (pics)

Κηδεία Θάνου Μικρούτσικου: Συντετριμμένος ο αδελφός του Ανδρέας στο «τελευταίο αντίο» (pics)

VIDPIC 14:41
Βγήκε βόλτα με το σκύλο του και χάζεψε ΟΛΗ η γειτονιά! (vid)

Βγήκε βόλτα με το σκύλο του και χάζεψε ΟΛΗ η γειτονιά! (vid)

14:41
Τρομερός 11χρονος! Τραβάει αυτοκίνητα και κάνει άρσεις θανάτου (vid)

Τρομερός 11χρονος! Τραβάει αυτοκίνητα και κάνει άρσεις θανάτου (vid)

14:40
Παυλόπουλος: «Πολύ μεγάλη η σημασία των δεδομένων προσωπικού χαρακτήρα»

Παυλόπουλος: «Πολύ μεγάλη η σημασία των δεδομένων προσωπικού χαρακτήρα»

14:39
Κότσιρας για Μαχαιρίτσα: «Έχω θυμό. Μου λείπει τρομερά»

Κότσιρας για Μαχαιρίτσα: «Έχω θυμό. Μου λείπει τρομερά»

PIC 14:33
12 φορέματα για να εντυπωσιάσεις στο Ρεβεγιόν της Πρωτοχρονιάς

12 φορέματα για να εντυπωσιάσεις στο Ρεβεγιόν της Πρωτοχρονιάς

14:30
Ποιες τροφές πρέπει να πλένετε πριν το μαγείρεμα και ποιες όχι (βίντεο)

Ποιες τροφές πρέπει να πλένετε πριν το μαγείρεμα και ποιες όχι (βίντεο)

14:20
Θες να διαβάσεις ολόκληρο το σενάριο του Joker; Αυτές είναι κομμένες σκηνές

Θες να διαβάσεις ολόκληρο το σενάριο του Joker; Αυτές είναι κομμένες σκηνές

14:15
«Τι να μαγειρέψω σήμερα;» Εβδομαδιαίο πρόγραμμα διατροφής από το Mothersblog.gr

«Τι να μαγειρέψω σήμερα;» Εβδομαδιαίο πρόγραμμα διατροφής από το Mothersblog.gr

14:10
Οργή Αγκυρας για τον East Med: «Δεν θα κάτσουμε με σταυρωμένα τα χέρια»

Οργή Αγκυρας για τον East Med: «Δεν θα κάτσουμε με σταυρωμένα τα χέρια»

14:06
Strong winds continue to disrupt ferry transport on Monday

Strong winds continue to disrupt ferry transport on Monday

14:04
Μοσχάρι με δαμάσκηνα

Μοσχάρι με δαμάσκηνα

14:00
Το μεγάλο μυστικό των πρωταγωνιστών ερωτικών ταινιών

Το μεγάλο μυστικό των πρωταγωνιστών ερωτικών ταινιών

13:57
ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΗ

Mitsotakis: Our neighbourhoods will soon be better protected

Newsroom Newsroom

Mitsotakis: Our neighbourhoods will soon be better protected

It is the government's decision is to reinforce the police with both personnel and equipment, with immediate and tangible results for the security of the public, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at the presentation of the new DI.AS police unit, at the training center in Markopoulos, Attica.

It is the government's decision is to reinforce the police with both personnel and equipment, with immediate and tangible results for the security of the public, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Monday at the presentation of the new DI.AS police unit, at the training center in Markopoulos, Attica.

The residents of Athens neighbourhoods will soon have greater protection and see police patrols at their side, the prime minister emphasised, with police personnel on the streets and not behind desks, tackling both small-scale and serious day-to-day crime and restoring a sense of security.

The prime minister referred to the mandate given to him by voters in the 2019 elections, saying that the Greek people had asked for fewer taxes, new investments and jobs and more security.

"Everything we said, we have put into action," he added, noting that one of the primary policy pledges made by the government was to enhance the personnel and equipment of the police force. This was now happening, he noted, with the completion of tenders for the purchase of 450 patrol cars, new bullet-proof vests, radios and other equipment and the hiring of additional staff.

The event, attended by the leadership of the police force and the civil protection ministry, marked the completion of the training of 1,500 new special guards that will be added to the DI.AS patrols.

Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, τη στιγμή που συμβαίνουν, στο Newsbomb.gr

Διαβάστε επίσης:

Κακοκαιρία: Δείτε LIVE πού χιονίζει ΤΩΡΑ σε όλη τη χώρα

Τι αλλάζει σε φόρους, εισφορές και συντάξεις από 1/1/2020

ΡΟΗ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΩΝ

Όλες οι ειδήσεις

Πυροβολισμοί ΤΩΡΑ στο Βερολίνο

30 Δεκ 2019 15:21

Κηδεία Θάνου Μικρούτσικου: Ήταν όλοι εκεί - Θλίψη στο «τελευταίο αντίο» στον σπουδαίο μουσικοσυνθέτη

30 Δεκ 2019 15:17

Τι γνωρίζετε για τις πρωτεΐνες;

30 Δεκ 2019 15:10

Έκανε ένεση για να μεγαλώσει το μόριό του αλλά έπαθε κάτι τρομακτικό!

30 Δεκ 2019 14:59

Εσπευσμένα στο νοσοκομείο πασίγνωστος ηθοποιός (pics)

30 Δεκ 2019 14:56

Παναθηναϊκός: Οι δυσκολίες για Μορλάνες

30 Δεκ 2019 14:54

Κακοκαιρία: Ποιοι δρόμοι είναι κλειστοί - Πού χρειάζονται αντιολισθητικές αλυσίδες

30 Δεκ 2019 14:53

Καιρός: Χιόνισε σε πολλές περιοχές της Αθήνας - Δείτε τα βίντεο

30 Δεκ 2019 14:52

Δείτε LIVE πού χιονίζει ΤΩΡΑ σε όλη τη χώρα

30 Δεκ 2019 14:51

Καιρός: Στο έλεος της «Ζηνοβίας» η χώρα - Πολλά προβλήματα - Πού θα χτυπήσει ο χιονιάς σε λίγες ώρες

30 Δεκ 2019 14:51
ΟΛΕΣ ΟΙ ΕΙΔΗΣΕΙΣ

TAGS

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΕΠΙΣΗΣ
DPG NETWORK
Gossip-tv.gr Onsports.gr Queen.gr Astrology.gr Mothersblog.gr Onmed.gr Leoforos.gr Ratpack.gr i-Ellada.gr
ened ΜΕΛΟΣ ΕΝΕΔ Monetized by DPG Digital Media ©2010-2019 Newsbomb.gr - All rights reserved