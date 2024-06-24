Netflix: Οι ταινίες και οι σειρές που θα φύγουν από την Ελλάδα μέχρι τέλος Ιουλίου

Όση γυμναστική κάνατε, κάνατε. Η συνεργασία του Netflix με τη Nike για μια σειρά προγραμμάτων γυμναστικής στο σπίτι αποχαιρετά την πλατφόρμα στις 2 Ιουλίου – έτσι κι αλλιώς είναι αργά πια για να χτίσετε «κορμί παραλίας» για το φετινό καλοκαίρι.

Netflix: Οι ταινίες και οι σειρές που θα φύγουν από την Ελλάδα μέχρι τέλος Ιουλίου
Κατά τα άλλα φεύγουν αρκετές συμπαθητικές ταινίες τον Ιούλιο, μπορείτε να ρίξετε μια ματιά στον κατάλογο που ακολουθεί γιατί σίγουρα θα βρείτε και τίτλους που δεν είχατε ιδέα ότι υπήρχαν τόσο καιρό στην πλατφόρμα (όπως πετύχαμε εμείς το καλτ «The Running Man» με τον Άρνολντ Σβαρτσενέγκερ και το βάλαμε ήδη πάνω-πάνω στη λίστα προβολών μας).

* Οι τίτλοι που έχουν συμπεριληφθεί εδώ βασίζονται στην τελευταία ενημέρωση από το Netflix, ωστόσο καθώς πολλά συμβόλαια για δικαιώματα ανανεώνονται, η λίστα ενδέχεται να διαφοροποιηθεί.

Δείτε την πλήρη λίστα:

Ταινίες

1/7: The Punisher, American Made, Unfaithful, Inside Job, Τerminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Ad Astra, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Running Man, The Equalizer 2, Gone Girl, Mortal Engines, Bohemian Rhapsody, Inside Man, The Descendants, Asinamali, A Journal for Jordan, Marley & Me, Cult of Chucky, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Revenant, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Skyscraper, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Bride Wars, Exodus: Gods and Kings, An Easy Girl, Morbius

2/7: Rattlesnake – The Ahanna Story

3/7: Infinite

4/7: Good Burger

7/7: Transporter 2, The Lost City

8/7: The Proposal, Galaxy Quest

12/7: Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

14/7: Wild

15/7: The Pianist, What’s Your Number?, Johnny English, Johnny English Strikes Again, Mr. Bean’s Holiday, Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, Bridget Jones’s Baby, Jersey Girl, Murder on the Orient Express, Man on Fire, First Daughter, Bad Boys, Bad Boys II, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Going for Gold, Rip Tide

16/7: Nneka The Pretty Seprent

17/7: Mauli

18/7: The Devil Inside

19/7: The Tambour of Retribution

20/7: Magamuni

22/7: Cast Away

23/7: The Favourite

29/7: Seven (Tamil), Seven (Telugu)

Σειρές

1/7: 46 season 1

3/7: Oh My Baby season 1

17/7: Unrequited Love season 1

22/7: My Unfamiliar Family

Ντοκιμαντέρ

1/7: Conor McGregor: Notorious, War Against Women

15/7: Abducted in Plain Sight, Dark Side of Light

16/7: Of Fathers and Sons, Lift Like a Girl

28/7: Fantastic Funghi

31/7: I’m Glad I Did

Παιδικά

1/7: Sing

15/7: Raising the Bar, Jessica Darling’s It List, A 2nd Chance

Anime

1/7: Samurai 7 season 1, Cardcaptor Sakura: Glow Card, Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card, Tokyo Ghoul

Standup

27/7: Whitney Cummings: Jokes

Γυμναστική

2/7: 10 Minute Workouts: Volume 1, 10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2, 20 Minute Workouts: Volume 1, 20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2, 30 Minute Workouts: Volume 1, 30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2, Bodyweight Burn: Volume 1, Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2, Upper-Body Workouts: Volume 1, Lower-Body Workouts: Volume 1, High Intensity Training: Volume 1, High Intensity Training: Volume 2, Ignite & Inspire with Kristy Godso: Volume 1, Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1, HIT & Strength with Tara: Volume 1, Feel-Good Fitness Volume 1, Yoga: Volume 1, Yoga with Xochilt: Volume 1, Kickstart Fitness with the Basics: Volume 1, Fall in Love with Vinyasa: Volume 1, Fire & Flow: Volume 1, Football-Inspired Workouts for All: Volume 1, Fitness for Runners: Volume 1, Abs & Core: Volume 1

