25 Ιανουαρίου 2017 14:46

ΚΟΣΜΟΣ

Όλη η αλήθεια στο φως: «Μεγάλη έρευνα» για εκλογική νοθεία ανήγγειλε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Ο πρόεδρος των Ηνωμένων Πολιτειών Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ανέφερε σήμερα (25/1) ότι θα επιδιώξει να διεξαχθεί «μεγάλη έρευνα» για εκλογική νοθεία η οποία θα εστιαστεί σε δύο πολιτείες και σε παράνομους ψηφοφόρους.

«Θα ζητήσω να γίνει μια μεγάλη έρευνα για ΕΚΛΟΓΙΚΗ ΝΟΘΕΙΑ, περιλαμβανομένων των εγγεγραμμένων ψηφοφόρων σε δύο πολιτείες, όσων είναι παράνομοι και ... ακόμα, όσων είναι εγγεγραμμένοι στους εκλογικούς καταλόγους αλλά είναι νεκροί (και πολλοί εδώ και καιρό). Ανάλογα με τα αποτελέσματα θα ενισχύσουμε τις διαδικασίες ψηφοφορίας»! ανέφερε ο Τραμπ σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter.

