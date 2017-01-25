Όλη η αλήθεια στο φως: «Μεγάλη έρευνα» για εκλογική νοθεία ανήγγειλε ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

«Θα ζητήσω να γίνει μια μεγάλη έρευνα για ΕΚΛΟΓΙΚΗ ΝΟΘΕΙΑ, περιλαμβανομένων των εγγεγραμμένων ψηφοφόρων σε δύο πολιτείες, όσων είναι παράνομοι και ... ακόμα, όσων είναι εγγεγραμμένοι στους εκλογικούς καταλόγους αλλά είναι νεκροί (και πολλοί εδώ και καιρό). Ανάλογα με τα αποτελέσματα θα ενισχύσουμε τις διαδικασίες ψηφοφορίας»! ανέφερε ο Τραμπ σε ανάρτησή του στο Twitter.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

